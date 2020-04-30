Support Local Journalism


Two arrests have been made in the Kittitas County Sheriff's investigation of the death of Leroy Scott, according to a news release from the Sheriff's Office.

Scott's body was found on April 25 along Smithson Road, north of Ellensburg.

Detectives identified Raylin D. James, age 20, and Joshua Q. Gerald, 20, as suspects in the case. Both are active duty military members from Joint Base Lewis-McChord, and were arrested without incident.

Scott, 20, had previously served in the military, but was not in the service at the time of his death. He was originally from Louisiana.

The victim and suspects were connected to Kittitas County through some mutual friends and were said to have been attending a party in Ellensburg on the night of the murder. The investigation is ongoing.

