Kittitas County Sheriff’s detectives have obtained an arrest warrant for Jorge Alcantara-Gonzalez, the subject of the extensive manhunt in the Mineral Springs area of Kittitas County, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office.
Alcantara-Gonzalez is charged with the suspected killing of missing 41-year old Kent man, Ian Eckles, along with possession of two stolen vehicles and numerous other thefts and burglaries in Kittitas County, including the theft of firearms.
The warrant arose from the ongoing investigation into Eckles’ disappearance. Forensic and circumstantial evidence found in Eckles’ vehicle leads law enforcement to believe Eckles was a victim of homicide.
The Sheriff’s Office continues to lead the investigation into Eckles’ whereabouts with the assistance and resources of many other local, state and federal agencies. It is believed that Jorge Alcantara-Gonzalez remains in the forested, mountainous area around Mineral Springs.
During the coming days, including this weekend, the Sheriff’s Office, in conjunction with the U.S. Forrest Service and cooperating agencies will continue to pursue this armed and dangerous subject.
Multiple U.S. Forest Service Roads in the area will be closed, including all roads off state Route 97 between Liberty Road and Forest Service Road 9714 or Iron Creek and access points to this area from the Teanaway ridge. People are asked stay clear of this area for their safety, the safety of Law Enforcement Officers, and the success of this important investigation.
Kittitas County Sheriff Clay Myers voiced his concern for the safety of the Liberty area residents.
“Our investigation into this suspect has confirmed he has a willingness and the ability to kill,” Myers said. “We will continue to utilize all available resources to end this threat.”