The Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office is making some changes for the new year, and Sheriff Clay Myers wants residents to know that the changes will bring positive benefits in 2020.
Beginning on Jan. 1, the office will be reorganizing its command structure. Sheriff Myers said in a news release that one of the primary goals of this new business model is to ensure that the office is operating within the law and are meeting the public’s expectations.
“One of the most common mistakes we can make is convincing ourselves we have a clear understanding of our community make up and expectations,” he said in the release. “We use statistics, published articles and we listen to those who take the time to come in and see us. This generally gives us a small snapshot. We believe the only way to truly understand your community is to establish a one on one relationship.”
Myers said changing demographics and needs within the county has made the reorganization a logical fit for the office.
“We have reached a new era in law enforcement with respect to society’s expectations in accountability and transparency,” Myers said in the release. “In order to meet the future demands on law enforcement, we have to modify our business model across the board. As a law enforcement industry, we must ensure our processes, procedures and operations, are in compliance with Federal, State and Local laws. Not only must we meet these requirements, we need to build a relationship with our community that assures trust and support.”
Myers said the county is at the beginning of the greatest growth period it has ever experienced. He said the growth will bring a new level of diversity, expectation and complication to nearly every aspect of our critical infrastructure and our residents.
“If properly managed, this growth will also bring opportunity for new programs, mitigation to high impact areas, and may provide commercial and residential benefit,” he said.
Under the new structure, Sheriff Myers will be responsible for the overall management of the Sheriff’s Office and Emergency Management for the county. Sheriff’s Administrative Assistant Kim Dawson is the Office Manager, Public Disclosure Officer and Human Resource Officer. Jail Superintendent Steve Panattoni is responsible for the day to day operations of the jail facility, staff, inmate care & custody, programs, finances, and courthouse security, to include implementation of court mandates and processes.
Chief Deputy Darren Higashiyama will be responsible for the sheriff’s administrative operations, records, finance, civil, property, technology and policy. He also will be responsible for the development, maintenance and implementation of the county emergency management plans, training and response. Higashiyama will also lead in EOC operations. Chief Deputy Ben Kokjer will be responsible for the day to day operations of the Patrol Division, Major Crimes Unit, internal investigations, Reserves, Citizen Patrol, SAR, Marine Unit, Dive Team, and EOC operations. Inspector Chris Whitsett will be responsible for internal compliance with respect to finance, acquisition, property, policy, procedures, operations, personnel, and also responsible for Capitol Project Management.
“We have over 40,000 citizens in our community,” Myers said in the release. “It is unrealistic to believe we can meet with every one of you, but we can certainly work towards it. To that end, the second portion of our new business model is replacing a segment of our random patrol hours with directed patrol aimed at physically meeting with the public one on one. Your deputies will work towards meeting with residents on every road, while the command staff will work towards meeting with businesses and municipalities.”
Myers said the goal of these specific meetings is to provide a realistic view of services the office can provide and to hear firsthand what residents would like to see from the office. Beginning in January 2020, he said residents will begin to see deputies in their neighborhoods who are looking to hear what they have to say.
In the release, Myers said the most obvious question pertaining to this new model is will it take away from the primary law enforcement responsibilities.
“No, it will not,” he said in the release. “This will become one of our responsibilities and will be placed in the priority matrix along with all of the rest: Public safety, criminal investigations and apprehension, search and rescue, emergency planning, response, recovery and mitigation of future events.”