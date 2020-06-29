In response to inquiries on the recent state order regarding wearing face coverings in public settings, the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office issued a release stating it would continue enforcing the order through education.
The release states that law enforcement in Kittitas County has not cited or arrested anyone violating previous or current health orders. Instead of enforcement, officers have taken and will continue to take a posture of education.
COURT CHANGES
Lower Kittitas County District Court has further expanded its operations in response to Kittitas County being moved to Phase 3 of the Safe Start Washington plan, according to a news release from the court.
Building on Phase 2 operations, the court will resume the regular Monday morning arraignment calendar with modifications. In addition, all civil cases can now be scheduled and in-person pro se contested infraction hearings will be heard.
No in-person pro se mitigation infraction cases will be heard unless special set. Criminal trials may resume following public health safety protocols that also satisfy due process. All parties are continued to be encouraged to resolve matters as much as possible without a hearing.
To keep the public and court employees safe, court hearings and front counter services will be conducted following public health guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and in compliance with state and local public health orders. No one should enter the courthouse or courtroom if they are ill or have been diagnosed with an illness, regardless of not having symptoms. Everyone must be wearing a cloth mask or similar face covering and maintain six feet social distance or be seated where a physical barrier is in place. Gallery seating is extremely limited. Audio of all court proceedings will continue to be livestreamed with a link provided on the court’s website.
People waiting for court or wishing to do business at the front counter may remain in the hallway if they are wearing a cloth mask or similar face covering and maintain six feet social distance of others as indicated by markings on the floor.
Lower Kittitas County District Court remains open and is available by email, telephone or fax. In person filing of documents at the front counter is available while the court is in session but may also be faxed to 509-962-7575 or mailed to 200 E. Fifth Ave., Room 180, Ellensburg, WA 98926. Mail will be received and processed usually by the next business day after receipt. Information on requesting Infraction or Civil hearings, payment of fines, and requests for public records is available by searching our website or calling 509-962-7511. For specific details see Lower Kittitas County District Court Administrative Orders 2020-01, 2020-02, 2020-03 and Phase 2 Plan, and 2020-04 and Phase 3 Plan.