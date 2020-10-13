As the general election grows near, candidates for Kittitas County Sheriff took time last week to answer questions from citizens and talk on a variety of subjects pertinent to the position.
Incumbent Sherriff Clay Myers and candidate Bart Olson participated in a virtual candidate forum Oct. 7, co-sponsored by the Kittitas County League of Women Voters and the Daily Record. LWV member Katherine Murphy moderated the event.
Myers is on the ballot for the first time in November, having been sworn in in November 2019 to replace retiring Sherriff Gene Dana who held the position since 2009. Prior to his appointment, Myers held a variety of positions with the sheriff’s office since joining in 1985, most recently serving as undersheriff to Dana. Olson recently retired from a 25-year career with the Washington State Patrol, holding the position of Sergeant when he retired.
On being prepared to the position of sheriff, Olson said he purposely picked his position at the Washington State Patrol because it gave him the option of retiring after 25 years and moving to a different agency, similar to the path of Gene Dana and his predecessor Bob McBride.
He said his supervisory role as WSP Sergeant and position on the Kittitas County Law and Justice Committee provide him with the background needed for the job.
“I want to go back to the Kittitas County Sherriff’s Office because I think it is an agency that can improve and do a better job at being professional and transparent,” he said.
Along with having experience in all divisions of the Kittitas County Sherriff’s Office, Myers said he has completed career-level certification courses pertaining to supervision and both middle-level and executive management, as well as law enforcement command college.
“I’ve participated at the state level in a number of committees, specifically the Legislative Committee,” he said. “I was recently appointed as the sheriff’s state representative to the Boating Safety Committee.”
On the role of the sheriff’s role in enforcing public health mandates, Myers said the strategy of enforcement depends on how the mandate stands in the court system.
“The mandate is issued by a Public Health Officer at the county or state level,” he said. “Those mandates when presented to the court can become orders. The difference between the two is that a mandate coming from a Public Health Officer is where we work with the community. We have latitude and discretion on how we enforce those, such as with the masks right now where we’re using a strong education incentive. We have the ability to ramp that up a notch if we have to. If a Public Health Officer goes to the court and obtains a public health order, that’s a court-ordered mandate. What that means is that we only have the discretion the court gives us. If it says all people will do this, we have a legal obligation to ensure all people do that.”
Olson said he believes the sheriff’s office has an obligation to continue to prevent crime and disorder during a public health mandate, relying on the public to cooperate and be engaged in the mandate.
“I think that willing cooperation is something that’s very important,” he said. “Law enforcement has to have discretion, and I think that discretion involves educating people during a public health mandate. We should lead by example, and that’s something I would plan on doing as sheriff. Even during a mandate, I want to make sure my officers and their families are safe and that citizens are safe. Education is probably the most vital thing we can do during a health mandate.”
When it was pointed out that the KCSO is not currently accredited by the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs and asked whether he would pursue accreditation for the office if elected sheriff, Olson said the purpose of accreditation is to establish operating standards within the office.
“Accreditation is the gold standard I think we all should help achieve,” he said. “That would be a goal of mine is to have the Kittitas County Sherriff’s Office be accredited. Accreditation brings about more public confidence and increases credibility. I think it’s something that every agency should strive for. Whether you get accredited or not, it will still make an agency better.”
Myers said the office was one of the first in the state to become nationally accredited, and he said the process has already begun to achieve state-level accreditation. He pointed out that he has served on the Washington State Accreditation Commission and is a certified accreditation inspector.
“I think that it does benefit us,” he said. “It makes sure that we’re doing what we say we’re going to do, ensures we have the proper policies in place and it ensures we’re adhering to those.”
When it comes to metrics involving reporting use of force incidents and community policing demographics, Olson said he noticed that in the 2019 KCSO annual report he noticed there were no information related to incidents involving use of force.
“That is something I would want to do,” he said. “I believe we should be sharing use of force incidences. How much time a deputy has on, their sex, their race, their age. The suspect’s information should also be shared. With the suspects, we should also be sharing their mental capacity, whether drugs were used, weapons involved and the type of call.”
Myers said the sheriff’s office currently has policies in place in line with accreditation standards regarding use of force.
“Every use of force, whether it’s addressing someone that’s an innocent bystander or a suspect is reported,” he said. “It’s reported up through the chain of command and reviewed. There’s a number that’s drawn and goes on to a spreadsheet and it’s investigated. Every single one.”
Myers said the purpose of the investigation is to determine whether there are problems with a specific deputy adhering to policy or if the agency has any training or legal issues regarding use of force.
“That information is available to the public, just like all of the rest of the information with respect to public disclosure,” he said.