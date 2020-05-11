Support Local Journalism


Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a 33-year-old Easton man Sunday on charges of second-degree child assault (strangulation) and violation of a domestic violence protection order, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a child assault report in the French Cabin Creek area north of Ronald at about 1 a.m. Sunday. It was further reported that 33-year-old Paul R. Cautard was holding his girlfriend and her three children against their will at a remote campsite in the French Cabin Creek area. 

Upon investigation, it was determined that Cautard had allegedly assaulted a 4-year-old child earlier in the evening. The child was treated and released from KVH in Ellensburg. Cautard was arrested by deputies later on Sunday around 8:15 a.m. as he was walking on Salmon La Sac Road. He was booked into the Kittitas County Corrections Center.

