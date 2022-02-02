The Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office spent the last month employing virtual technology as part of their deputy training program.
The office received the VIRTRA training simulator on a one month loan from the Washington State Criminal Justice Training Commission, using it throughout the month of January. The system utilizes a series of scenarios that can be changed to alter the outcome of each event. While some scenarios involve simple de-escalation tactics, others put deputies in a situation where they must make a split-second decision as to whether deadly force is required.
To enhance the realism of the scenarios, actual service weapons are used, although they have been modified to not fire projectiles. A pneumatic system creates a realistic recoil, while the weapons are laser sighted to provide accurate feedback on where the shot is placed during the scenario if it calls for one.
“While this is one useful kind of training, we want to underline that it’s just one tool in a very large toolbox of training methods we use,” KCSO Inspector Chris Whitsett said of the technology. “We have a wide range of trainings, of course using real firearms at the range, and using real tasers in house.”
One of the benefits Whitsett said the simulator provides is the ability to train deputies on making critical decisions in what he said the United States Supreme Court refers to as tense, uncertain, and rapidly evolving circumstances.
“They recognized in a landmark decision called Graham v. Connor that what you have to do as a cop is you have to make hair trigger decisions in compressed time when you have impartial knowledge and a stressful situation,” he said. “That’s a hard thing to train for at the range. We try as hard as we can to train with real firearms, but you can’t put on a little play and do a scenario with real guns in most cases.”
At times, Whitsett said the office uses a training method that incorporates firearms that shoot paintballs, a method he referred to as force-on-force training.
“You can set up with deputies and actors on both sides,” he said. “You can have volunteer actors come in from other community groups and you can run kinds of scenarios, from shooting to talking and hands-on, all kinds of things. Those are tremendously important, but it’s tough to do some times of the year like it would be right now.”
On top of the weather constrictions, Whitsett said the in-person exercises are logistically demanding.
“You’ve got to have a lot of space and a lot of people,” he said. “There’s a lot of safety apparatus that goes with that. What a system like this does is it allows us to boil down and just get a little dose of that critical decision training.”
In many of the scenarios played out on the simulator, deputies are placed in a situation where they do not know if they will have to shoot their weapons. Whitsett said the shoot/no shoot training is one part of the simulator, that provides even more complex situations for deputies.
“They’ll have scenarios where sometimes you’re talking through the incident,” he said. “Sometimes you’re faced with a deadly threat you have to act on. Sometimes there’s a situation that calls for an intermediate level of force and we can simulate those with this kind of a system.”
Whitsett said the office would be interested in using the system on loan again in the future, and that it provides yet another layer of comprehensive training conducted by deputies throughout the year.
“The state requires deputies and police officers to complete at least 24 hours per year of ongoing training. Last year the average for our full-time deputies was over a 100. We firmly believe this focus on continual training has been key to developing deputies who are almost always able to de-escalate and resolve situations without having to resort to force.”