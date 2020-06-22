An investigation by the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office led to the arrest of a man suspected of burning a trailer and a residence on June 14, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s office.
At 4:40 a.m. on June 14, Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies responded to multiple reports of a structure fire on Red Bridge Road near Cle Elum. When they arrived, they found a fifth-wheel trailer and an adjacent manufactured home both fully ablaze. Both structures were confirmed unoccupied. Investigation by the Kittitas County Fire Marshal determined the cause of the fire to be arson. Witness statements and other evidence collected indicated the fire was started by a man known to the homeowner, 58-year-old Antoine Runner of Seattle.
On June 19 at about 1:30 p.m., deputies received information that Runner was at a motel in Ellensburg. Together with Ellensburg Police Officers, Deputies coordinated the safe arrest of Runner for first-degree arson. At the time of his arrest, a firearm and suspected methamphetamine and heroin were found in Runner’s possession. Runner was booked into the Kittitas County Correction Center on charges of arson, felon in possession of a firearm, and possession of controlled substances.
Sheriff officials said the investigation was an example of the cooperation between law enforcement and witnesses from the community working together to confront serious crimes and threats.