Kittitas County Public Works Department crews and equipment have begun the annual chip-sealing program on selected roads throughout the county this week, according to a news release from Kittitas County.
The program puts a new surface on the roads at a cost much less than regular paving by using rock chips imbedded in liquid asphalt.
Beginning this week Lower County roads that will be coated include Bar 14 Road, Thomas Road, Fairview Road, Lyons Road, Caribou Road, Kittitas Highway, Judge Ronald Road, Piper Road, Elmview Road, Beech Road, Cessna Road, Falcon Road, Howard Road, Cattail Road, McManamy Road, McManamy cut off, Oneil Road, Klocke Road, Hanson Road, Camas Lane, Valley View Drive, Weaver Road, East Taneum Road, Stuart View Lane.
Starting the week July 16 and continuing through July 23 crews will begin work on the Upper County roads beginning with Watson Cut off, Lower Peoh Point Road, McDonald Road, Groeschell Road, Pays Road, Pease Road, South Cle Elum Way, Nelson Siding Road, Talmage Road, Storie Lane, Fowler Creek, Liberty, Hidden Valley Road.
Motorists are urged to exercise caution when approaching crews in work zones and pay close attention to traffic signs and reduced speed limits.