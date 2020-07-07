With all the changes to the normal way of doing things this year, outdoor exploration opportunities look different for students seeking a summer camp-like experience, but local environmental organizations have come up with a few ways to send the adventure home with local students.
Mid-Columbia Fisheries Enhancement Group has teamed up with the Kittitas Environmental Education Network, Washington Outdoor School and the city of Ellensburg to create the Brown Bag Science series. The program, which began on July 6, will continue for eight weeks with a series of revolving themes.
Under the program, science activities for the students will be distributed each Monday through the FISH Food Bank summer lunch distribution system. Families can then bring the completed activities to the lunch distribution spot the following Friday to receive a stamp of completion and a voucher for a treat at a local restaurant or bakery.
BRINGING SUMMER CAMP HOME
The “Camp in a Box” program, hosted by KEEN and the Washington Outdoor School provides all the supplies necessary for students to complete their outdoor adventures, including journal-making kits, colored pencils, magnifying glasses and collection jars. Each week will include a themed book, with theme-specific online speakers and videos accessible online. Daily video sessions will be hosted to demonstrate activities, answer questions and give students the opportunity to show off their projects.
Families have the opportunity to subscribe to one or all weeks of the program. The base materials will be distributed once, but each week will include a new activity book and any additional supplies needed for that week’s projects.
The program is also seeking volunteer help for material distribution and collection. Approximately three-to-five people are needed and must be available to help on Mondays and Fridays until Aug. 28. Volunteers will wear masks and gloves, having limited interactions with families during the event. FISH is encouraging parents to pick up the lunches/materials on behalf of the children.
The program will host the following themes:
July 13: It’s a Small World: Dive into the home of the tiniest creatures and learn how even our smallest actions can save our world.
July 20: Run Wild: Spend the week moving like our animal neighbors, learning what they need to survive and how humans can live alongside them.
July 27: River Dance: Our local waterways are teeming with life and are a vital resource for everyone. Learn from experts about the rhythms of the rivers and how to safely navigate the wilds.
August 3: Music and Art in our Midst: Make nature your muse as your explore your own artistic expressions. Try different mediums and showcase your best work for family, friends and fellow campers.
The “Camp in a Box” program costs $25 per week if parents subscribe to the whole season, or $30 per individual week if done separately. More information and signups can be found at www.ycic.org/summer-camp-in-a-box