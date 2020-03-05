The Kittitas County Public Health Department (KCPHD) was notified that a third test results for suspected COVID-19 in Kittitas County is negative, according to a news release from the health department.
However, Kittitas County has also added an additional person under investigation.
To date, the health department has three test results that were negative and two people under investigation for a total of five individuals.
As testing increases, KCPHD will continue to notify the public of the number of people under investigation along with test results. With the increase, the department will no longer be providing additional information for each person under investigation.
The county health care providers will continue to follow Washington State Department of Health implemented testing guidelines and protocol. Only individuals who meet those protocols will be tested for COVID-19 at this time.
KCPHD continues to urge the community to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 with the following:
n Wash hands often with soap and water. If that is not available, use hand sanitizer.
n Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth.
n Avoid contact with people who are sick.
n Stay home while you are sick.
n Cover your cough.
Residents can also help our community by getting a flu shot if they have not done so already. Although a flu vaccine will not prevent COVID-19, it will decrease the burden of preventable illness in our county.
KCPHD, the health care system, and emergency management partners continue to coordinate and are ready to respond as necessary. Use trusted sources of information such as the Washington State Department of Health (DOH).
For more information about COVID-19 visit DOH at www.doh.wa.gov or KCPHD at www.kittitas.wa.us or visit the department’s Facebook page.