Kittitas County will allow for residential construction that follows industry standards consistent with industry safety guidelines, according to a news release from Kittitas Country.
Kittitas County Health Officer Dr. Mark Larson modified the local Kittitas County Health Order to be consistent with the Washington State Order, which is now authorizing residential construction.
In addition, the Health Order now includes language requiring all businesses, including those currently in operation and those preparing to reopen, to prepare safety protocols that protect employees and the public they serve.
The county Community Development Services (CDS) will begin accepting building inspection requests on Monday and will begin conducting building inspections on Tuesday, subject to the following:
n Inspection requests will only be accepted for construction projects with a valid building permit issued on or before March 23, 2020.
n Inspection requests may only be submitted by telephone to 509-962-7506. The building inspection request line and internet inspection request option are currently disabled.
n CDS will limit the total number of inspections to 45 per day. Inspection requests received above this number will be moved to the next available day that inspections are scheduled.
n CDS inspectors will utilize Skype or other methods utilizing technology to conduct inspections when possible.
n CDS inspectors will conduct in-person site inspections for locations where Skype or other methods of technology are not available, but only when such sites are following the Governor’s Phase 1 Construction Restart COVID-19 Job Site Requirements. CDS inspectors may require contractors to clear the job site prior to inspections. CDS inspectors will refuse to conduct inspections on any site that is not being maintained in accordance with the safety standards.
n The CDS office will remain closed to the public. Applications may continue to be submitted by email, mail, or by drop box as previously established.