The Kittitas County Public Health Department extended the county’s Stay At Home order set to expire today until May 13, according to a notice posted on the health department’s website.
The Kittitas County Commissioners also met today at 11 a.m. to discuss applying to the state Health Department for the ability to skip from Phase 1 to Phase 2 in the state’s recovery plan. The Ellensburg City Council met Monday morning, as well, to commit funds toward the recovery plan.
Kittitas is one of 10 counties in the state that meet the critical to apply to skip from Phase 1 to Phase 2. On Friday, Gov. Jay Inslee announced a four-phase plan for reopening the state that extends into the summer.
In conjunction with recovery plan, the county has been requesting that all businesses prepare safety protocols for the protection of employees and the public they serve.
Businesses may now use worksheets that are available on https://www.co.kittitas.wa.us/response/202003-covid19/business-safety.aspxto draft their required plan. Businesses may choose to draft their own plan or use the worksheet provided, according to a news release from the health department.
For businesses that would like to ask questions about safety protocols, they can request technical assistance via the kittitasemergency.org website. Technical assistance is not required.
“Our businesses are already thinking about safety moving forward and we want to provide feedback to those agencies requesting assistance,” states Health Officer Dr. Mark Larson. “Every business in Kittitas County will be required to have a plan in place, but they are not required to have it reviewed prior to reopening to the public. Our goal is to make sure all of our businesses can open safely as soon as the Governor announces that their sector can reopen.”
Additional resources will be available on the website, including sample business plans and links to resources for unemployment, financial relief, and other important updates. The information provided is a result of the hard work from our local Economic Recovery Group, which was formed specifically in response to COVID-19. The Economic Recovery Group (ERG) has been working hard to provide resources for our local businesses.
The group is comprised of local municipalities, Chamber of Commerce, Downtown Association, Cle Elum Downtown Association, health and service organizations, and local business representation. The group is also providing weekly updates via conference calls to provide up to date information specific to the business community.