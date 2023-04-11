A stop sign at Pfenning and Game Farm Road is illuminated with LED lights to improve visibility. Kittitas County has four now and plans to install more as part of a signage improvement project this summer.
Residents of Kittitas County can expect to see improved traffic signs, including LED ones, pop up around the county beginning later this summer.
The county is expecting to award contracting work in June for a county intersection corridor safety improvement project, said Kittitas County Public Works Engineer Josh Fredrickson.
The project will see 225 traffic and road signs around Kittitas County replaced or installed. Many of the new signs will be solar-powered LED embedded signs that can help county drivers navigate often pitch-black corridors safely.
Most of the signs will be placed in the lower county, Fredrickson said.
The county already has four locations with the solar-powered LED signs.
The project is funded from a grant awarded to Kittitas County in October 2021 as part of the Federal Highway Safety Improvement Program. The grant award was $536,900.
“What (the grant) is for is to add multiple intersections throughout the county, primarily here in lower county,” Fredrickson said. “I believe we’ve got 18 ... locations that we’re looking at or planning on replacing the signage at those locations.”
Some of the 18 locations will have the solar-powered LED lights embedded around the perimeter of the sign, Fredrickson said.
“It will flash to help grab a driver’s attention to recognize ‘Hey, this is a stop sign, this is approaching the intersection,’” Fredrickson said.
The county determined the locations for the new and replacement signs based on traffic volume, crash data and cost efficiency with the aim of providing the highest potential for residents’ benefit, he said.
“So, we’re looking at places along Vantage Highway, along Kittitas Highway. Some of those are our busiest traveled routes,” Fredrickson said.
While a basic stop sign is still good, the added flashing LED lights will be added where the county believes an additional awareness of flashing lights will help drivers with safety and caution, Fredrickson said.
According to a state Department of Transportation Kittitas County collision report, there have been 41 traffic collisions in the county and two fatalities.
There were more than 1,200 traffic collisions in the county last year, with 12 reported fatalities.