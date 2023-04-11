LED Stop Sign

A stop sign at Pfenning and Game Farm Road is illuminated with LED lights to improve visibility. Kittitas County has four now and plans to install more as part of a signage improvement project this summer.

 Caleb Sprous

Residents of Kittitas County can expect to see improved traffic signs, including LED ones, pop up around the county beginning later this summer.

The county is expecting to award contracting work in June for a county intersection corridor safety improvement project, said Kittitas County Public Works Engineer Josh Fredrickson.


