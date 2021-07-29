Kittitas County Public Works has three road projects currently in construction, according to a news release from Kittitas County
All projects have the potential to cause traffic delays.
• North Fork Teanaway Road over Lick Creek has a bypass road that is now being used while the contractor, J&K Earthworks, performs the work needed to replace two undersized culverts with a larger box culvert and realign the creek. A traffic light on a timer has been added to direct a single lane of traffic through a temporary bypass road. The temporary bypass road is built to accommodate vehicles up to 45 feet in length.
• Vantage Highway Overlay has begun and is between milepost 21.25-milepost 27.51. The contractor, Interstate Concrete and Asphalt Company, dba American Rock, will begin road construction Aug. 2. Delays of up to 15 minutes can be expected at this stage of construction. During the paving process, a pilot car will be present to guide traffic through the work zone.
• Fairview Road at milepost 5.13-milepost 5.42 (just north of Brick Mill Road) will be paved by county forces in August, the final phase of this project. Last fall, Advantage Dirt realigned Coleman Creek which crossed under Fairview Road three times in a narrow portion of the road. Advantage Dirt also installed a large box culvert, widened the road and had guardrail installed. The contracted work was completed in November 2020.