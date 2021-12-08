Kittitas County unemployment rate at 4.3% in October DAILY RECORD STAFF Dec 8, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Meseck, Don (ESD) Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Kittitas County’s unemployment remained unchanged from September to October at 4.3% — a number that is 1.4% lower than last October’s rate of 5.7%, according to the monthly report for the state Employment Security Department.In terms of trends, the county’s unemployment has declined over the course of the past year from the high rates associated with COVID-19 restrictions on economic activity.The 4.3% rate is the a notch lower than the pre-COVID rate of 4.4% in October of 2019. Another indication of recovery is that after contracting during the period of COVID, the county’s labor force is again expanding.The Employment Security Department monthly report states:“Kittitas County averaged 23,551 residents in the CLF (civilian labor force) in 2019 and 21,964 in 2020, a substantial -6.7% contraction. But Kittitas County's labor force began expanding again, year over year, in July 2021, and this trend continued through October 2021. This October there were 654 more residents in the local labor force than in October 2020, a 3% upturn.The report also highlights the county’s growth in workers who commute or telecommute.“Another interesting indicator is the relatively rapid resident employment growth pace of 4.5% between the Octobers of 2020 and 2021 which was faster than the civilian labor force growth rate of 3% during this period. This likely indicates that more residents were employed this October than in October 2020 and that a relatively greater ratio of these residents commuted or teleworked to jobs outside of Kittitas County.”JOB CATEGORIESEmployment categories where Kittitas County saw job growth (year to year) in October were:• Construction, logging and mining: 10.7% (14,740 jobs from 14,240) • Wholesale trade: 5.1% (620 from 590)• Retail trade: .5% (1,910 from 1,900)• Professional and business services: 15% (690 from 600)• Leisure and hospitality: .4% (2,430 from 2,420)• State and local government (including schools): 7.7% (6,010 from 5,580)Employment categories where Kittitas County saw job loses (year to year) in October were:• Manufacturing: -1.7% (590 from 600)• Transportation, warehousing and utilities: -5.6% (340 from 360)• Information and financial services: -8.8% (620 from 680)• Education and health services: -1.3% (1,530 from 1,550) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Comments Keep it Clean. 