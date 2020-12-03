Kittitas County’s unemployment rate in October continued its decline for mid-summer highs, but remains elevated compared to the same period in 2019.
Kittitas County’s unemployment rate was at 5.8% in October, according to a state Department of Employment Security news release.
In July, the county’s unemployment rate reached a high of 11.7%. The rate has dropped each month since and between September and October fell 2.2%. Any layoffs associated with the state’s recent expanded COVID-19 restrictions would not be reflected in the October numbers.
While the unemployment number has declined over the past few months, this was the highest rate for an October since 2014, according to the state report.
The majority of job categories continue to show loses in year-to-year numbers, but there were a some exceptions.
Job categories showing year-to-year employment growth include:
• Transportation, warehousing and utilities, 39.1% (230 to 320)
• Information and financial activities, 18% (590 to 700 jobs)
• Retail trade, 3.8% (1,820 to 1,890)
• Manufacturing, 3.3% (610 to 630)
Job categories showing year-to-year employment decline include:
• Leisure and hospitality, 33.8% (2,840 to 1,880)
• State and local government, 24.9% (7,180 to 5,390)
• Professional and business services, 12.1% (660 to 580)
• Wholesale trade, 10.6% (660 to 590)
• Federal government, 6.7% (150 to 140)
• Construction, mining, logging, 6.0% (1,160 to 1,090)
The state report provides further details into job categories including retail trade and leisure/hospitality.
In regard to retail trade the report states, “When comparing the number of jobs in Washington state’s retail sector this October versus in October 2019, it’s observed that employment has risen at building material and garden supply stores, food and beverage stores, general merchandise stores, and at other retail trade establishments (i.e., internet shopping). Hiring in these subsectors has more than countered layoffs amongst Washington’s motor vehicle and parts dealers, furniture stores, health and personal care stores, and clothing and accessories stores.”
In regard to leisure/hospitality, it states. “Kittitas County’s leisure and hospitality industry has been especially hard-hit following Governor Inslee’s “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” directive issued on 23 March 2020 to counter the spread of the COVID-19 virus.Year over year, leisure and hospitality has netted fewer jobs in every month from April through October 2020 than in corresponding months in calendar year 2019; plus, job loss-rates have shown little improvement since the start of COVID-19 related cutbacks in April 2020.”