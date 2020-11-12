Kittitas County’s unemployment rate continued its decline from its mid-summer high, to drop to 7.0% in September, according to a news release from the state Department of Employment Security.
The county’s unemployment rate was 11.7% in July and declined to 9.6% in August.
While the summer to fall saw the employment picture brighten in the county, in comparing year-to-year numbers, the county is up more than 2 1/2 percentage points between September 2019 and September 2020 (4.4% to 7%).
The COVID-19 outbreak has impacted the number of jobs in the county.
According to the Department of Employment Security report: “Kittitas County’s total nonfarm labor market averaged 17,570 jobs in 2019, a 200-job and a 1.2% upturn from 2018. However, the number of total nonfarm jobs countywide has declined due to COVID-19-related layoffs in each of the past six months (April through September 2020). This September ,employment totaled16,080, down by 1,390 jobs and 8.0% from the 17,470 jobs tallied countywide in September 2019.”
The hardest hit job loses by category (year to year in September) were:
• Leisure and hospitality, 26.2% decrease (790 jobs)
• Construction, mining, logging, 21.4% decrease (250 jobs)
• Wholesale trade, 12.3% decrease (80 jobs)
• Professional and business services, 11.4% decrease (80 jobs)
• State and local government, 6.2% decrease (400 jobs)
A few categories saw year-to-year increases:
• Information and financial activities, 31.7% increase (190 jobs)
According to the state report, this category includes: telecommunications carriers, motion picture and video industries, radio stations, newspapers, software publishers, banks and credit unions, mortgage loan brokers, securities/financial investment firms, insurance carriers, etc.
• Manufacturing, 18.5% increase (100 jobs)
• Transportation, warehousing and utilities, 13.6% increase (30 jobs)
• Federal government, 11.8% increase (20 jobs)