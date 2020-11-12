Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Kittitas County’s unemployment rate continued its decline from its mid-summer high, to drop to 7.0% in September, according to a news release from the state Department of Employment Security.

The county’s unemployment rate was 11.7% in July and declined to 9.6% in August.

While the summer to fall saw the employment picture brighten in the county, in comparing year-to-year numbers, the county is up more than 2 1/2 percentage points between September 2019 and September 2020 (4.4% to 7%).

The COVID-19 outbreak has impacted the number of jobs in the county.

According to the Department of Employment Security report: “Kittitas County’s total nonfarm labor market averaged 17,570 jobs in 2019, a 200-job and a 1.2% upturn from 2018. However, the number of total nonfarm jobs countywide has declined due to COVID-19-related layoffs in each of the past six months (April through September 2020). This September ,employment totaled16,080, down by 1,390 jobs and 8.0% from the 17,470 jobs tallied countywide in September 2019.”

The hardest hit job loses by category (year to year in September) were:

• Leisure and hospitality, 26.2% decrease (790 jobs)

• Construction, mining, logging, 21.4% decrease (250 jobs)

• Wholesale trade, 12.3% decrease (80 jobs)

• Professional and business services, 11.4% decrease (80 jobs)

• State and local government, 6.2% decrease (400 jobs)

A few categories saw year-to-year increases:

• Information and financial activities, 31.7% increase (190 jobs)

According to the state report, this category includes: telecommunications carriers, motion picture and video industries, radio stations, newspapers, software publishers, banks and credit unions, mortgage loan brokers, securities/financial investment firms, insurance carriers, etc.

• Manufacturing, 18.5% increase (100 jobs)

• Transportation, warehousing and utilities, 13.6% increase (30 jobs)

• Federal government, 11.8% increase (20 jobs)

Tags

Comments

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.