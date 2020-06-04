The full weight of the COVID-19 shutdown was felt in Kittitas County’s unemployment rate for April.
The county’s unemployment rate jumped from 5.5% in March to 14.8% in April, according to the monthly report from the state Employment Security Department.
The current rate is the highest for the month of April in Kittitas County since electronic records were implemented by the Employment Security Department in 1990, according to the report
The decrease was felt across all employment sectors. The decreases included: Construction/mining/logging, -7.3%; wholesale trade, -6.0%; retail trade, -3.3%; leisure and hospitality, -14.3%; federal government, -21.4%; and state and local government, -19.2%.
According to the report, Kittitas County’s nonfarm employers provided 2,120 fewer jobs in April 2020 than in April 2019, an 11.9% downtrend. Washington’s non-farm market declined at a 14.1% clip during this period.
COVID-19 derailed some segments that had seen steady growth. Leisure and hospitality had increased in each of the past nine months, prior to April. Construction had expanded from January through March before losing 80 jobs in April.