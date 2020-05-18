Kittitas County will not be allowed to advance to Phase 2 in the state’s COVID-19 recovery plan until May 26, according to a news release from the Kittitas County Public Health Department
According to the release, John Wiesman, Secretary of Health, notified the Kittitas County Incident Management Team that the county must observe the two week incubation period for COVID-19, since it is possible that there may be others who have been exposed to COVID-19.
Kittitas County has had 59 positive cases since the start of the outbreak. Fifteen are recovered, leaving 44 active cases. The recent increase of patients is all associated with the Twin City Foods Inc. outbreak. There are no new cases that are not associated with the outbreak.
There is no other element the state identified that Kittitas County has to address in order to be granted Phase 2 status. The requirement is the time element, the incubation period associated with the disease that causes COVID-19, to confirm that the outbreak did not threaten the health of the entire county. Once the incubation period ends, the impact of the outbreak, including the number of cases associated, will be better understood.
IMT officials acknowledge that some residents may react to this notice in a way that does not comply with state directives.
“We want to remind people that Kittitas County continues to lead the way in our numbers of patients, our response to an outbreak, and our ability to contact and trace potential exposures,” said Kittitas County Health Officer Dr. Mark Larson. “We have done what we have been asked to do. All of us.”
If you have questions about your health, contact your health care provider or you can call the Temporary COVID Clinic at KVH at 509-933-8850. If you are having a medical emergency, call 911 or go to the Emergency Department at KVH. If you have general questions about COVID-19, call the EOC at 509-933-8315 or 509-933-8305.