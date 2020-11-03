Kittitas County was at 57 active COVID-19 cases as of 8:55 a.m., Tuesday, according to the Kittitas County Community Impact Dashboard.
The county had registered zero new cases over the past 24 hours. Of those 57, 24 were Central Washington University students, as of 8:03 a.m., Tuesday.
The county’s rate of newly diagnosed cases over the past two weeks is at 212.6 per 100,000, according to the state Department of Health’s website. No COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized in Kittitas County.
The other county COVID-19 numbers as of 1:02 p.m., Monday, were: 825 confirmed cases; 185 pending tests; 10,616 tested negative; 747 recovered; and 22 deaths.
On Tuesday morning, the Ellensburg School District reported a positive COVID-19 case at Ellensburg High School. The were two other positive cases reported at the high school at the end of last week.
On Oct. 26, Central Washington University retested students and employees as a result of a student who tested positive for COVID-19 at Wendell Hill Hall B. Test results revealed only one additional person testing positive for COVID-19 of the 148 individuals who were tested for the second time, according to a news release from the Kittitas County Incident Management Team.
“CWU continues to coordinate closely with the Kittitas County Incident Management Team and the results of this incident show that CWU has an effective plan and response to COVID-19,” said Incident Commander Darren Higashiyama.
According to CWU, “the student from Wendell Hill Hall B who tested positive was symptomatic and has been in isolation since Monday, Oct. 26. Eight more students from the residence hall tested positive on October 19, 2020, and have been in isolation since that time.”