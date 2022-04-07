Kittitas County’s unemployment rate registered at 6.8% in February, according to a news release from the state Employment Security Department.
The February rate held steady from January’s rate of 6.8%, but represented a significant drop from the 8.8% rate in February of 2021. Overall, the county’s unemployment rate has been in decline since April of 2021.
According to the state report, between February 2021 and February 2022, Kittitas County saw faster growth in resident employment growth (11.8% increase) than in civilian labor force (9.4% increase).
“This likely indicates not only that more residents were employed this February than in February 2021, but that a greater ratio of these residents commuted or teleworked to jobs outside of Kittitas County,” the report states.
The following are employment year-to-year comparisons for February for job categories that saw increased employment:
• Construction/logging/mining: 25% (1,340 from 1,070)
• Manufacturing: 5.4% (590 from 560)
• Retail trade: 3.8% (1,930 from 1,860)
• Information and financial activities: 12.1% (650 from 580)
• Professional and business services: 19.6% (670 from 560)
• Leisure and hospitality: 46.3% (2,940 from 2,010)
• State and local government (including education): 9.7% (4,060 from 3,700)
• Federal government: 8.3% (130 from 120)
The following are employment year-to-year comparisons for February for job categories that saw decreased employment:
• Wholesale trade: 9.8% (550 from 610)
• Transportation/warehousing/utilities: 5.4% (350 from 370)
• Education and health services: 3.4% (1,410 from 1,460)