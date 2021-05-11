Kittitas County’s unemployment rate dropped to 7.1% in March, a continuation of a decline from a spike this winter, according to a news release from the state Employment Security Department.
The March 2021 rate is the same as the March 2020 rate, which was the first month that felt the impact of COVID-19 restrictions. In 2020, the rate went from 7.1% in March to 17.1% in April.
Since December, the county’s unemployment rate has gradually decreased from 8%.
Over the course of COVID, Kittitas County has seen a reduction in its labor force and a decrease in nonfarm jobs.
According to the state report, “Kittitas County averaged 23,551 residents in the Civilian Labor Force in 2019 and 21,964 in 2020, a substantial 6.7% contraction. Year over year, Kittitas County’s labor force has retrenched in each of the past 12 months (April 2020 through March 2021).”
According to the state report, “Estimates indicate that Kittitas County’s economy lost 1,660 jobs in 2020, a -9 .4% downturn, more severe than Washington’s -5.3% loss rate during 2020. The local nonfarm market has contracted in each of the past 12 months (April 2020 through March 2021). Since the start of COVID-19-related layoffs in April 2020, job-loss rates locally have been more severe than loss rates statewide.”
In year-to-year comparisons, Kittitas County is still seeing job losses in most employment categories, with a few exceptions.
Job categories seeing increases in March 2021, compared to March 2020 are:
• Construction, logging and mining: 6.8% increase (1,100 jobs, up from 1,030)
• Transportation, warehousing and utilities: 41.7% increase (340 jobs, up from 240)
• Retail trade: 3.4% increase (1,850 jobs, up from 1,790)
Job categories seeing decreases in March 2021, compared to March 2020 are:
• Leisure and hospitality: 27.4% decrease (1,880 jobs, down from 2,590)
• State and local government (includes education): 24% decrease (5,580 jobs, down from 7,340)
• Federal government: 7.7% decrease ( 120 jobs, down from 130)
• Information and financial services: 11.3% decrease (630 jobs, down from 710)
• Wholesale trade: 1.6% decrease ( 620 jobs, down from 630)
• Education and health services: .6% decrease (1,680 jobs, down from 1,690)