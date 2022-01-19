Kittitas County’s unemployment rate continued its months-long decline, dropping to 3.6% in November, according to the monthly report from the state Employment Security Department.
The rate represents a sharp decline from 6.8% in November of 2020 and was even lower than the pre-COVID rate of 4.6% in November of 2019.
According to the Employment Security Department, that rate was historically low for a November.
“In November 2021 thelocal unemployment rate was 3.6%, the lowest reading for the month of November since data began to be recorded electronically in 1990,” the report states.
The one qualifier in the positive economic news was that the county’s labor force continues to lag in recovery.
The report states:
“The rapid decrease in the number of unemployed coupled with the labor force expansion caused Kittitas County’s unemployment rate to fall from 6.8% in November 2020 to 3.6% in November 2021. But this good economic news is tempered by the fact that the Kittitas County labor force was still smaller in November 2021 than in November 2019 (two years ago). The CLF this November (22,631residents) was 1,350 residents (-5.6percent) below the 23,981 residents in the labor force back in November 2019.
For the first time in many months, the number of job categories that saw growth in year-to-year comparisons far outnumbered the number of job categories that saw decreases.
Job categories that saw growth in year-to-year comparisons were:
• Construction, logging, mining: 10.6% (1,360 from 1,230)
• Manufacturing: 3.4% (600 from 580)
• Wholesale trade: 8.3% (650 from 600)
• Retail trade: .5% (1,920 from 1,910)
• Professional and business services: 22.4% (710 from 580)
• Leisure and hospitality: 7.9% (2,450 from 2,270)
• Federal government: 41.7% (170 from 120)
• State and local government (includes education): 7.9% (4,080 from 4,130)
Job categories that saw decreases in year-to-year comparisons were:
• Transportation, warehousing and utilities: -10.5% (340 from 380)
• Information and financial services: -9.7% (650 from 720)
• Education and health services: -1.9% (1,540 from 1,570)
The report states that the county’s strength in construction employment is likely tied to the county’s population growth.
The report states:
“At least one factor driving up construction employment in Kittitas County is the rapid population growth, much of which is being caused by in-migration. This is not a new phenomenon. In fact, Washington state’s Office of Financial Management (OFM) stated in Table 3 of their State of Washington 2020 Population Trends report, that Kittitas County’s population jumped from 40,915 in 2010 to 48,140 in 2020, a 7,225-resident and 17.7% increase during this most recent 10-year period. The population growth-rate ranks Kittitas County as the second-fastest growing county amongst Washington state’s 39 counties, behind Franklin County (the fastest growing county statewide). Clearly, some of these new residents are purchasing homes, settling down in, and likely teleworking from, Kittitas County.”