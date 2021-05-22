The most satisfying work experienced by Michele Cawley has been helping young children and their families learn to grow and to teach. She is the president of the board for the Kittitas County Early Learning Coalition, which has been serving the community for the last decade.
The coalition didn’t do much to celebrate its 10-year anniversary, because there was work to be done; all it got for the occasion was a sign with balloons. Instead, it did what it does every month in spring, providing help and resources to new families. In the past, these events have mostly been in-person, but due to the pandemic, they have become Early Learning Drive-Throughs, the most recent of which was on May 19, and the next will be June 9.
Families would drive up to the volunteers and Cawley, explain their situation, and Early Learning would decide what resources would be best for these families, specifically what would be best for their children to continue to learn and grow before moving to kindergarten.
“It’s a very individualized program,” Cawley said. “For it to work well, we don’t want to just hand everybody the same thing.”
She said for too long communities have run off the idea of just handing new families a flyer full of general information. That’s not good enough for the coalition. Cawley said what families need is a friend, someone who can help them prepare their child for school, and provide specific resources needed to grow both mentally and emotionally.
Most of Cawley’s time is spent online looking for children’s books that deal with a very specific situation. They have books that help explain to a child how to deal with the loss of a pet or parent, to how to adapt to life at a new school or the introduction of a younger sibling into the family. They have such a variety of books that Cawley keeps the titles organized with a spreadsheet.
At the drive through, Cawley and coalition volunteers would provide the specific resources for families who came to them for help. Without the families leaving their vehicles, volunteers would provide not just books, but puzzles and even tomato plants, something children can learn about and help grow with their parents or guardians.
“We believe a couple things that are important. The parent is the first and most important teacher, but they need to have knowledge and resources to be that teacher,” Cawley said. “A lot of it is developing their confidence.”
A way they grow parent confidence is by pointing out things they have already taught their child, things like different colors or their ABC’s. If a parent doesn’t feel confident about their teaching abilities, it’s possible they will not regularly engage their child.
“If your child sees you trying to do that math problem with them, they think, ‘Well that’s pretty cool. My mom is struggling but so am I and that’s OK that I’m struggling and we’ll both ask the teacher together,’” Cawley said. “It becomes a partnership and it becomes very powerful.”
Parent involvement in child learning can take many forms. Cawley said the coalition will work to convince parents it’s OK for their child to take risks, because they can learn from them. She said some parents are nervous about giving their kids scissors because they can be dangerous. However, if a parent is there with the child, and able to watch and instruct the child on how to properly and safely use them, the child will learn a valuable skill.
Cawley and other volunteers are always available to answer questions and provide support at nearly anytime. If parents want to contact Cawley, they can do so at 509-306-1740 via call or text. People can also contact this number if they wish to volunteer at the program, and people can donate at https://www.kittitasearlylearningcoalition.com/.
The advice and resources provided by the Early Learning Coalition is free to all families. They receive funding through grants from organizations like the city of Ellensburg, the Ellensburg Education Foundation, United Way of Central Washington and the Yakima Valley Community Foundation.