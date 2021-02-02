After suffering a devastating blow, a local nonprofit is moving ahead with its commitment to providing lasting outdoor experiences to area children and their families.
At some point over the weekend, a storage shed containing outdoor equipment belonging to the Kittitas Environmental Education Network was broken into at Helen McCabe State Park, resulting in a loss of approximately $9,300. KEEN uses the equipment to aid in their environmental camps and classes held at the park throughout the year.
KEEN Environmental Education Director Carlyn Saunders said staff members discovered the theft as they arrived Monday morning to prepare for the day’s activities.
“Everything seemed normal at first,” she said. “We then saw that the lock was on the ground and there was stuff out that we hadn’t left out. It was then that we noticed that the lock had been pried off.”
Upon opening the door to the storage shed, Saunders said staff members discovered the inside of the shed was in disarray.
“Everything was literally trashed,” she said. “There was stuff everywhere. Looking around, we noticed that the two lofts on top of the shed were completely empty and a lot of the larger bins were gone.”
Thieves stole a random selection of items, including higher-priced equipment such as GPS devices, an inflatable boats and dock, and $2,500 worth of children’s waders. They also stole items of nominal value as well, including books and literature as well as string and a first aid kit.
A few years ago, Saunders said Washington State Parks crew members placed large boulders, a concrete barrier and chain gate along the parking lot of the park, which borders state Route 821. Upon arrival Monday morning, she said one of the boulders had been moved to allow vehicular access to the crime scene.
“We’re very careful with our impact as we are driving around that area,” she said. “We stick to the road and we only park in one area, so it was very clear which tracks were from our vehicles from last week and which ones were from the unknown vehicle that had come into that area.”
Saunders said staff members are not typically present at the park between Friday evening and Monday morning unless they are out recreating with their own families, so it is possible the theft could have happened at any point between those times. She said a family did contact them to say that they had visited the park to recreate on Saturday and noticed nothing abnormal about the site and added that Washington State Parks reported a disturbance in a communication line that runs in front of the parking lot boundary at approximately 6 a.m. Monday morning.
“We’re not sure if that’s related, but it very well could be connected to this incident,” she said.
Unfortunately, the weekend incident was not the first time the organization has had issues with theft or vandalism to its equipment at the park. A few years ago, Saunders said an inflatable boat was stolen and another vandalized. Last summer, she said folding tables were stolen and tents were broken in an apparent attempted theft.
Being a state park, Saunders said recreators are allowed to wander anywhere they please on the property, but she said people tend not to stray into the camp area due to the lack of accessible trails to that location. She said this has begun to change over the winter, as people have started parking near the boulder line that was disrupted during the theft. The new parking patterns has come as a result of the main parking lot and bathrooms being closed by Washington State Parks over the winter, most likely due to lack of use.
“We’ve started to see a lot more people parking in that area,” she said. “Because it’s further away from the developed areas where the trails and the pond are, they tend to follow our road all the way back to camp. We have seen an increase over the last few months of people wandering around that we don’t know. Most of the time, they seem like ordinary people out recreating in the park and walking their dogs, but that doesn’t mean that we’re not missing the more suspicious types of people.”
After consulting with State Parks staff and the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office, Saunders said there are multiple paths to take moving forward to help protect equipment. They are looking into purchasing a more secure storage solution, looking at the possibility of a metal shipping container. With the lack of power at the site, she said one possibility is to install game cameras to monitor the site when staff isn’t present. She said the KCSO also provided them with resources to monitor local resale channels to intercept any stolen equipment.
As for the lost equipment, Saunders said the organization only has liability insurance for the site, which does not cover any theft events. Due to the location, she said it would likely be impossible to insure the property from any future theft. Fortunately for the group’s operations, she said the equipment that was stolen is not used on a daily basis, and most of what was stolen is utilized during the group’s summer programs.
“We’re able to function with the things we have left and the things we can get quickly,” she said. “That’s a really positive thing.”
Because of the seasonal usage of the stolen equipment, Saunders said KEEN will continue with its spring camp schedule while working on a plan to replace the equipment as summer approaches. As word has gotten out, she said students and their families are already asking how they can support the programming amidst the devastating loss.
“We were just so humbled by their understanding, patience and willingness to back us,” she said. “We’re hoping by reaching out to the community that we’ll possibly be able to move forward and finish the year pretty strong with their support.”
Those interested in learning more about the organization and their mission, as well as those interested in donating to help restore the stolen equipment can do so at www.ycic.org