A local outdoor nonprofit recently received good news that will help them move forward with their summer programming for local children.
The Kittitas Environmental Education Network was awarded a $45,000 state grant from the School’s Out Washington program. The funding will help the organization with its Nature School’s summer programs, including the Pond to Pines Summer Camp and the Windy City Park Rangers.
The School’s Out Washington Program, or SOWA, selected 139 summer programs across the state in partnership with the Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction (OSPI), awarding a total of $4,575,000. Grants range from $10,000 to $45,000. According to the program’s website, the program seeks to deliver an accessible and equitable process with the goals of strengthening diverse organizations to deliver high-quality summer programs and expanding access in underserved communities.
“The 139 programs receiving funding represent 32% of the 432 applications received,” the program’s website said of the 2022 recipients. “These programs focus on prioritizing social connections among young people, engaging young people in physical and outdoor activities, being in-person or mostly in-person, and offering summer programs over multiple days and/or multiple weeks. Funding decisions are meant to ensure equitable geographic distribution of funds across the state.”
A HELPING HAND
KEEN President Jill Scheffer said this is the first year the group has applied for the SOWA grant. They applied last fall and were notified of the award approximately two weeks ago. With the growth seen across the organization’s program lineup amidst the pandemic, Scheffer said the funding will go a long way toward maintaining sustainability.
“We roll up all of our year-round programming into what we call our Nature School,” she said. “That includes our summer programs and our after-school program. Our after-school program used to be the COVID-response program we designed, and then kids went back to school, so we transitioned it to an afterschool program. We run that at a pretty large deficit because we want to make sure kids are receiving some extra outdoors time and some extra nature-based programming in their lives.”
With all the programs combined into one budget, Scheffer said receiving the grant award allows the program to continue running the after-school program.
“It keeps that program alive,” she said. “It’s really essential that our summer programs are viable so that we can afford to do our after-school programs that don’t make enough money to pay for everything. It’s critical.”
Because of the grant award, Scheffer said KEEN is able to continue to offer the after-school program at a minimal cost to families, while still being able to pay employees of the nonprofit a decent wage.
“That’s important to us,” she said. “We want to ensure that we’re creating careers for people, and not just a job. We believe that helps us retain staff and encourage staff to stay longer because they can afford to live on a wage they make with us, which is why getting this funding is critical to making sure we can still do that for our staff.”
In conducting research with community partners including FISH Community Food Bank, HopeSource, and APOYO, Scheffer said there are many families who simply cannot afford child care services and summer programming while kids are out of school, although the need is stronger than ever.
“We know that kids spend 80% of their time outside of school hours,” she said. “If their parents are still working or they’re working multiple jobs to try and afford food and rent, an affordable program that gives them supplemental educational opportunities is really critical.”