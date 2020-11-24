Kids looking to get out and enjoy the outdoors in December will have a multitude of options thanks to a new program organized by the Kittitas Environmental Education Network.
KEEN’s Snow Camp kicks off the first weekend in December and will offer various educational and holiday-themed activities at Helen McCabe State Park. The program will run from Dec. 7 to Dec. 18 and will be held every day from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. KEEN Environmental Education Director Carlyn Saunders said the program offers flexibility for parents, with drop-in availability and the option for parents to purchase a punch card for their children to attend multiple days over the course of the program.
“Parents can preregister for any day they want their kids to go, or they can purchase the punch card,” she said. “There’s also a daily rate if they decide they want to drop their kids off on the day of.”
Some of the events kids can look forward to during Winter Camp include making holiday crafts, learning about winter solstice, playing a hands-on version of Oregon Trail and writing letters to Santa Claus. If it snows, Saunders said even more winter-themed activities are in the works. Regardless of weather, attendees can look forward to making s’mores around the firepit as they look forward to Christmas.
While kids are still in school during this period, Saunders said the program offers a unique opportunity for participants to gear up for the holidays, as well as giving their parents time if needed to complete tasks like Christmas shopping.
“It’s kind of a free-form type option for parents to use that time,” she said.
This is the first year of the Snow Camp program, although KEEN has held community-based wintertime events in the past. Saunders said the program provides a buffer between fall and winter terms of the organization’s Earth Explorers program. That program began in September as a response to the need for structured outdoor educational programs during the pandemic.
“It was a response for kids starting their school year virtually and not having as much outdoor time, off-screen time and social time in general,” Saunders said. “We had approximately 43 students over four different classes. They all met up to two days a week for three hours, and we did a variety of programming including STEM and environmental education, as well as teambuilding and free play opportunities for kids to just be kids.”
Saunders said Helen McCabe offers an ideal setting for environmental education, being able to offer students the opportunity to spend 100% of their class time outdoors. At the park, she said they have party tents, a shed for supplies and several firepits to offer warmth during the winter classes. Students also have access to a portable toilet that is locked and reserved specifically for the program.
“We’re pretty isolated back there,” Saunders said. “It’s our own little camp world, our own little forest glen that we inhabit for the whole day.”
Being completely outdoors gives the program an advantage during the pandemic, and Saunders said KEEN maintains strict protocols regarding hand washing, surface and touchpoint sanitization and masking during classes. She said another key to success has been communicating with parents to ensure any students that may be feeling sick stay home.
“As a team, my staff, my kids and our families have all been able to build a safe environment during this time,” she said.
Since the Earth Explorers began in September, Saunders said KEEN has received positive feedback from parents about the program. Although other similar programs exist including the Washington Outdoor School and Discovery Lab, she said the program was largely developed because parents were reaching out looking for expanded options within the community
“The school district hadn’t had something concrete in place, and parents were worrying about how their kids were going to get outdoors and how they were going to cope with this increasing technological part of their lives,” she said. “After our summer camp program, they were all asking us what we were doing for the school year.”
With the positive feedback from fall term, Saunders said the Winter Camp is seeing a high turnaround rate with parents showing interest in the transitional session leading up to Christmas, as well as the winter term for the Earth Explorers program.
“We just know that as far as everything going on right now in Ellensburg, it’s something that families are needing in their kids’ lives,” she said. “They’re understanding the importance of what our program is offering.”
Parents interested in learning more about Winter Camp and Earth Explorers can visit KEEN’s website at www.ycic.org.