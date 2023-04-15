It’s been six months since the Kittitas police chief was put on paid administrative leave, and with the recent departure of another officer, the city of 1,420 people is down to two officers and relying on the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office for backup.
In February, Kittitas County Sheriff Clay Myers offered the city a quote of $1.4 million per year to take over policing services, which the Kittitas mayor said is far too high because it’s about double the current police department budget.
Mayor Richard Hink Jr. said the remaining two officers are working 12-hour shifts, with gaps in coverage provided by a mutual aid agreement with the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office. He maintains the city has 24-hour coverage.
Based on his monthly wage, Police Chief Aaron Nelson has been paid about $28,000 while on leave since October.
Hink declined to comment on Nelson’s leave or when he might return to duty.
Nelson told the Daily Record that he was “unable to comment on the reason for leave, terms and conditions of the leave or any other city business.”
He said that “I’ve done nothing wrong, and there will be a full accounting of everything.”
Nelson is part of a four-person department. However, one officer recently left his position to join the Cle Elum Police Department. Hink said Cle Elum offers a higher wage.
Before Nelson was put on leave, the City Council voted unanimously on Sept. 27 to let a memorandum of understanding expire that dictated the scheduling structure of the Police Department.
That structure had been instituted by Nelson in September 2021 and involved officers working 48-hour shifts to provide wider coverage for the city with the number of officers employed. It also allowed officers to have an extra day off during their work week. It mirrored that of firefighters and allowed police officers on duty to utilize the city’s volunteer fire department facilities in City Hall. In an April 2022 interview with the Daily Record, Nelson said he saw that scheduling structure as a way to provide 24-hour coverage to the city with existing resources.
“There was no way to cover without doing something innovative,” he said at the time. “We didn’t have the manpower and the budget to give the city the service it needs without demanding a huge increase. Realistically, we should have six cops plus a chief to provide true 24/7 coverage in the traditional way.”
Kittitas City Councilman Sean Crabb previously told the Daily Record that the MOU was put in place before the current council members and mayor were in office. He said the mayor and city administrator were working to develop a new schedule that covers the city while providing officers with a balance of home and work life while not requiring 24-hour shifts.
Hink said Tuesday that looking at all alternatives, such as having the Sheriff’s Office take over policing, was part of the job.
“It’s the council’s job to look at the budget and look at best opportunities in ways to financially keep the city afloat,” he told the Daily Record. “So, in that process, they have to explore every option that’s out there.”
When Sheriff Myers presented the quote for service to the Kittitas City Council on Feb. 14, he advised that the city would be best served with its own department considering that it averages 1,700 calls per year, according to meeting minutes. That’s high for a city the size of Kittitas, he said.
Myers told the Daily Record that the $1.4 million dollar quote included all services, including evidence storage and patrol response.
When asked about Nelson’s situation, Hink has told the Daily Record that a public records request is the best way to get information. The Daily Record submitted that request on Feb. 2, asking for all documents relating to Nelson’s administrative leave and email correspondence between the mayor and police chief.
City Administrator Christa Stream told the Daily Record in a March 23 email that documents pertaining to Nelson’s status would not be included as they deal with “personnel issues.”
As of Friday, the public records request was not yet fulfilled. Stream has cited an ongoing legal review and the scope of the request for delays.