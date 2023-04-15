Support Local Journalism


It’s been six months since the Kittitas police chief was put on paid administrative leave, and with the recent departure of another officer, the city of 1,420 people is down to two officers and relying on the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office for backup.

In February, Kittitas County Sheriff Clay Myers offered the city a quote of $1.4 million per year to take over policing services, which the Kittitas mayor said is far too high because it’s about double the current police department budget.


