All three teams from the Kittitas FCCLA branch placed in the top 10 in the nation for each of their respective levels. FCCLA advisor Cheryl Uceny said she believes they did well because they are a very strong chapter that is very active in the region, state and nation.
“I think the secret is really finding a project that helps our school and/or community by fulfilling a need. Then developing the project to meet the need,” Uceny said. “As for presenting and creating portfolios or displays, our creativity goes the extra mile.”
FCCLA is the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America. The Kittitas School District branch attends a conference every year to learn how it can help communities, as well as showcase its nationally ranked projects.
In KSD, the FCCLA branch stems from the consumer sciences courses that Uceny teaches in the Career and Technical Education department.
Four students made up the three teams, covering all three ranking levels for the competition. Level 1 is for students in grades six through eight, Level 2 is grades nine and 10 and Level 3 is grades 11 and 12.
Level 1 was a team of two, Addison Conley and Gilena Provaznik, who recently finished sixth grade. Their project demonstrated the dangers of vaping. According to Uceny, they scored 85.5 percent on the demonstration, and were ranked ninth in the nation for Level 1.
“I thought my teammate and I did very well,” Provaznik said. “Especially since this was my first year and I really look up to my sister.”
Jillian Provaznik, Gilena’s older sister, participated in a solo team at Level 3. For her project, she wanted to study the effects music can have on the mind. She played music at Pacifica Senior Living facility that the people there were used to. Afterwards, she would start conversations with the residents about how the music brought back memories.
For her work, Jillian scored 94 percent, the 10th best in the nation for Level 3. She said she was a judge last year and used her experience tailor the project to something the judges would like.
The final team was another solo, Kirstin Johnson. Her project scored 97.7 percent and was ranked fourth in the nation for Level 2. She presented a closer look into the field of criminal investigation.
She attended college level classes at Central Washington University, and participated in a ride along with the Ellensburg Police Department. This is her fifth year attending the conference (although it was the first time virtually). She has placed first in the nation before, but said she is always happy just to place in the top 10.
Uceny said their branch usually brings more teams, but because of the coronavirus, the event was held online, so they dropped out because it was not appealing to them. Still, over 3,000 students from across the nation attended the conference virtually.
The conference itself is more than a competition. It is a chance for students to attend panels taught by their peers and instructors from across the U.S. If the conference was held in person, students would be able to walk from one room to the next. The conference had to adapt to a virtual stage.
Uceny said students were able to submit photos to the conference, which were used to create avatars. Students could drive their avatar around the conference and see and talk to other attendees. Johnson described it as like Google maps but “cartoony.”
“We always joke about adapt and overcome, but this conference taught me that we really can adapt despite these crazy changes, and our organization values don’t change,” Johnson said.