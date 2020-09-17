After taking time to close during the pandemic, a vital lifeline to one of the county’s rural communities is up and running again and is looking for skilled community members to help keep the ship afloat.
The Kittitas Neighborhood Food Pantry has recently restarted its distribution process, opening to customers on Mondays and Fridays. During the pandemic, the community was served by a mobile food pantry from FISH Community Food Bank. Pantry Coordinator Shannon Paul Dawson said now that that service has ended, he is working with the food bank to ensure the pantry remains successful.
The pantry, located on the north end of Main Street in downtown Kittitas, has undergone updates to help the flow of food distribution within the building due to COVID-19 and is seeking feedback from the community on the best times to set distribution. The pantry is also seeking volunteers and board members.
Dawson is settling into his relatively new position and is working to create procedures and protocol in order to maintain public health standards amidst the pandemic. Dawson envisions an eventual one-stop shop at the pantry, where clients have access to services from organizations such as HopeSource and the Department of Social and Human Services while on site.
“If they want to come and help sign people up, we have a massive backyard,” he said. “When they’re leaving, we want to help develop community support. However we can support Kittitas, we want that to be our ultimate goal.”
Dawson said the pantry is still subcontracted through FISH and conducts its own fundraising and food donation drives. Aside from government subsidies that help supply some of the incoming food to the pantry, he said the property is self-sustaining.
“It’s the support of the community that has driven us to open this back up and give what we can the best that we can,” he said.
Using FISH’s policies and procedures as a template, Dawson said he has worked to create an application process for new board members and volunteers at the pantry. His hope is to utilize his time as pantry coordinator to assist a new board and volunteer team to plan the future path of the pantry, while he continues to provide administrative support through his position.
“My goal is to give this back to Kittitas,” he said. “We need volunteers and board members that want to pour their heart into this.”
A HEARTY START
As the pantry is slowly reopening for distribution, Dawson said the numbers of people who utilize the pantry are limited, but the help has already gone a long way to assist local families.
“We served 12 people last Friday with a total of 35 people in their households,” he said. “We gave away about 2,000 pounds worth of food. On Monday, I think we served six people. I’m not sure how many people were in their household, but it was another 1,000 pounds of food. We wish we could do more. Those are the things that really make a difference is being able to be there and support the community.”
Dawson said he already has a handful of volunteers interested in applying, and that in an ideal situation there would be approximately seven volunteers working on a given distribution day. Volunteers would help with sorting and distributing food, along with collecting client information and maintaining a healthy flow of people through while remaining sensitive to social distancing and hygiene standards.
“I just want them to enjoy giving back to the community,” he said. “A lot of that is the face-to-face interaction, trying to make sure we’re safe as staff and for our clients.”
Although Dawson said the board currently has four members, he said it could ideally have seven or eight. Although the board members have traditionally volunteered for the pantry prior to their appointment to the board, he said the goal is to have an overall understanding of the pantry’s mission and be able to help mobilize plans for the pantry’s future. The ability to fundraise and increase community awareness are some of the skills he said a board member would possess.
“I would like them to be diligently invested in the opportunities this place gives,” he said.
As the pantry continues to get back on its feet, Dawson said he hopes that the community will come together to ensure that the pantry remains sustainable for years to come so that it can serve the vulnerable population within the community.
“This is about the people,” he said. “We want to be the bastion of hope for these individuals.”