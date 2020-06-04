If you walk it back six years to when he was in the sixth grade, Kittitas Secondary School senior Henry Fordadory has always stood out in a crowd.
As a six-foot tall sixth grader, you couldn’t miss him in the class photograph. He didn’t start growing his long, golden locks until a couple of years later. Now at 6-foot-4, 240 pounds, his hair is well over his shoulders, since he hasn’t cut it since eighth grade.
“He’s essentially the coolest kid in school. He’s a rock star,” Kittitas Secondary School Dean of Students Austin Brothers said. “He’s pretty humble, kind of quiet, but he’s hilarious.
“You get him in front of people and his personality just explodes. He’s played the national anthem on his guitar at some of our football and basketball games. There was one time during football he came over in his uniform laid it down hot, then went back to the team drills. I’ve been playing for 25 years and he’s way better than I am. The crowd loved it.”
The COVID-19 pandemic got in the way of an official college signing, but Saddleback College in Mission Viejo, Calif., defensive end coach Derrick Watkins is going to be tickled pink the former Coyote coming his way. You can’t make them big, but you can take a raw piece of talent and shape it into a force to be reckoned with, and he’s got Kittitas 2019 graduate Miguel Garcia to thank for that.
Fordadory’s only been playing high football two seasons and it was Garcia that talked him into coming out his junior year.
“I wished I would have started playing sooner, in middle school maybe,” Fordadory said. “But now I’m going to play college football and I can’t wait.”
Fordadory committed to play at Saddleback College in Mission Viejo, Calif, a two-year community college that competes in the Orange Empire Conference, which is part of the Southern California Football Association. Mission Viejo is a commuter city in Orange County in the Saddleback Valley and is considered one of the largest master-planned communities ever built under a single project in the United States.
The heavy metal rock band Fordadory played in has gone by the wayside. He still likes to play, but his sole focus has shifted to football and ways to improve. He doing a little boxing to work on his hand and footwork. He’s continued to lift and press on with his best friend Peter Schuetz, who has a bench and squat rack at his house.
The two maintain a five-day-a-week lifting regiment, pushing each other to bigger and greater things.
“When I first started football, I had no idea what it took to play,” said Fordadory, who heads off to Mission Viejo on Aug. 1. “I figure the more work I put in in preparing, the better. I’ve dedicated myself to lifting weights, doing a little boxing and pushing myself to be bigger and stronger, so when I get there, I’ll be ready.”
Brothers, who is also the athletic director, agreed, “The thing about Henry is that he’s only been playing two years. He’s so raw and naturally gifted. When these college coaches get him in the weight room and work with his technique he’s just going to blossom because he’s so teachable,” he said.
The Kittitas Coyotes football program has had success in specific battles over the past couple years, having won just four games in two seasons. But they had a break through in 2019 when they beat Mabton on Senior Night. They hadn’t won on Senior Night in the previous three years so it was beyond words for 15 seniors changing the culture of a program that won just one game a year ago.
“I had a bunch of family there that night and to shutout Mabton to win our second game of the season was pretty special,” Fordadory said.
Oh yeah, he came off the field during the halftime ceremonies to be crowned the homecoming king.
Homecoming king, heavy metal guitarist, man among boys at defensive end on the school football team, Fordadory is many things to many people as he turns the page on this part of his life, ready to live away from home for the first time and take his place on the Saddleback College football team.
“I see college football as the light at the end of the tunnel with all this coronavirus stuff,” he said.