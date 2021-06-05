KITTITAS — He walked down the white, split-rain fence line in front of the Kittitas Secondary School, eyes focused intently on the smiling faces on posters of graduating seniors.
About three quarters of the way down, he slowed, finding the one he was looking for. A smile came to his face, recognizing himself as one of the 58 senior pictures of the 2021 senior class on display for all who drive the Kittitas Highway to see.
Eli Holden, the youngest of six children, has gone to school with most of them since kindergarten. Now, the Kittitas special education student was going to walk across the stage and receive his diploma with his friends and classmates.
Back inside, he wore his safety protocol mask that has been so common during the past year. But his eyes reflected a sense of excitement. His brother West wrestled and played a little football for the Coyotes.
West has been interviewed a few times over the course of his athletic and educational career. That didn’t go unnoticed by his younger brother. Now, it was Eli’s turn.
“Just like West,” Eli said, eyes twinkling behind the safety mask.
He listened intently before answering, seemingly enjoying moment. He likes movies, going boating with his family and being outdoors in general. Likes to go fishing with his father, Lad, who is an associate professor of Industrial Engineering Technology at Central Washington University. His mother, Wendy, is a full-time mom.
“I haven’t caught one yet,” he said.
That’s OK, sometimes just getting out on the lake with a rod in hand is just as good. He shook his head.
“Catching a fish would be better,” he pointed out.
He’s pretty good at math, a super reader, intent with all his studies at Kittitas Secondary School. But you want to know what he’s really good at? He can name Country Western singers and songs a couple of bars into the song. Loves country music and the spirit of the West.
“You can give him two notes of a song and he can tell you who wrote it, who sings it,” education aid Debbie Forman said. “He is amazing. I put on Pandora and the song will start playing, I’ll be waiting for the picture to pop up and he already knows who it is.
“He’s amazing. Who have you listened to lately? The Oak Ridge Boys?”
“I like Elvira,” he said, matter-of-factly.
Used to love listening to big Henry Fordadory when he’d play the national anthem on his guitar at some of the football and basketball games.
Because his brothers were active in Coyotes athletics, he’s been a mainstay at Kittitas football games, basketball and wrestling. He loves that family connection with brothers West, Dylan and Seth, and sisters Emma and Lori. Family is important, he said.
Holden will graduate with the people he’s gone to school with for the past 13 years, but the 20-year-old will have one more year of high school education before aging out at 21.
He is also learning life skills and hopes to have his own apartment one day. Up until the pandemic, he worked at Grocery Outlet stocking shelves and doing other work.
“I was in charge of putting the chips on the rack on the wall. I would take them out of the box and stack them on the shelf,” Holden explained.
“He was a great stocker,” Forman said. “He’d do what he was asked to do and followed directions. So, we’d always buy our chips there.”
His friend and Kittitas Associated Student Body president Jillian Provaznik always says “Life is what you make it.”
Eli loves country music, his family and boating on the lake. It sounds like he’s making it a good one, indeed.
Soon, he will go through graduation ceremonies with his friends and classmates as they turn the page on a new chapter of life.