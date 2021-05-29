The department looks a lot different than when he arrived, and newly retired Kittitas Police Chief Chris Taylor is comfortable with the legacy he has left on the agency.
Taylor began his tenure as chief in September 2017, and his last day of watch was May 20. Taylor said he had specific goals he wanted to achieve before moving on, and the department is at a point now where he can pass the baton on to the next individual to fill his shoes.
One of the recent accomplishments involved payroll funding. Taylor said work on both the budget and union contracts being signed were successful in fulfilling his five-year plan.
“When I was first given the position as chief, my five-year plan was to bring the agency up to par with a lot of the agencies in the county,” he said.
Upon being hired, Taylor said he immediately had a new hire move over to the Central Washington Police Department due to higher pay. He said that experience made him realize that officers in the department needed higher salaries, especially officers who were hired who had previous law enforcement experience, a term known as a lateral hire.
“The overall agency in itself needed a total facelift,” he said. “That’s what we did. I thought it would take five years, and we were able to do it in almost four.”
While looking at hiring on new officers, Taylor said he put major emphasis on hiring officers who were the right fit for the community.
“I’ve always told the officers the only way I look good is if you make me look good,” he said. “They are the ones out on the street doing most of the work, and if I can’t go home and sleep at night because I’m worried about them, that’s not a good fit.”
Sargent Aaron Nelson is taking over the duties of chief on an interim basis upon Taylor’s retirement, and Taylor said he has total confidence in Nelson’s ability to handle the position. Nelson has applied for the position, and Taylor said the hiring process will most likely conclude in June.
Taylor said Nelson is a prime example of the fit he was looking for in the hiring process while he was chief. He said the focus was on lateral hires of younger officers that would most likely stick around for a while.
“This is no longer a place you go to retire,” he said. “This is a place you go to start.”
Along with ramping up hiring and pay scales, Taylor said he worked on revamping the office, adding new computers and a new police vehicle. The department was also the first in the county to have body cameras. Adding in the sergeant position, as well as a third officer all went towards completing Taylor’s five-year plan.
“A lot of these factors kind of piled in together, and they fell along the domino scale,” he said. “Everything kind of just fell into place.”
As he looks back on the accomplishments he has overseen during his tenure, Taylor said he had the utmost confidence in the officers who will follow in his footsteps.
“I wouldn’t be doing this if I didn’t have somebody that could handle this agency,” he said. “They always tell you as a chief when you go through training that you will have that person in your agency that you will mentor and will help develop. When Aaron came in here, he brought a lot of big city experience and ideas, and I listened. I’ve always been an open-door chief, because what’s going on in their lives is significantly important to me, because that impacts their lives when they’re out on patrol. I believe Aaron has the skills to take this department forward.”
Taylor choked up as he reflected on the most striking moment of his career in Kittitas, the death of Deputy Ryan Thompson.
“That was most significant, because not a lot of chiefs go through something like that,” he said. “To lose such a fine human being such as Deputy Thompson was an impact, and to almost lose Officer Chavez was a very significant part of this job.”
Working through the pain of the event, Taylor said it was heartening to see Officer Chavez being able to come back to service.
“Now he could very possibly be on his way toward working for the sheriff’s department now,” he said.
As he reflected on the impact of the loss of Deputy Thompson, Taylor said the ability for the community to rally behind law enforcement was a ray of hope during the dark times.
“That told me that working in this community and working for this city, having the opportunity to be this city’s guardian is exactly why I signed up,” he said. “The whole idea of being a police officer in a small town is to support the strength of the community, and having that resiliency means you’re going to move forward, no matter what. That’s what this community showed me, and I hopefully showed them that we will become stronger because of what happened. We came together as a county and we affected a lot of people across the state and nation by showing our strength.”