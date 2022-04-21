A local police department is using an innovative measure to help improve officer happiness, and the results are beginning to pay off.
The Kittitas Police Department has restructured its officer scheduling to mirror that of firefighters, using a preexisting area in Kittitas City Hall formerly used by the city’s volunteer fire department prior to their merger with Kittitas Valley Fire and Rescue. Under the system which was rolled out last September, officers now work 48-hour shifts in order to provide a higher level of coverage, as well as to give them an extra day off in their week.
Kittitas Police Chief Aaron Nelson said the concept was one of the first things he looked at after taking the helm, saying he knew that something new needed to be done to provide 24-hour coverage to the city’s residents.
“There was no way to cover without doing something innovative,” he said. “We didn’t have the manpower and the budget to give the city the service it needs without demanding a huge increase. Realistically, we should have six cops plus a chief to provide true 24/7 coverage in the traditional way.”
After talking to KVFR Chief John Sinclair, Nelson said he got the go ahead on the project. Nelson said the station at city hall is still used by KVFR, but it is staffed by completely by volunteers.
“They have an apparatus firetruck and an ambulance station there, but there’s still and open bay and the bunkroom isn’t really used,” he said. “The office space really isn’t used.”
A PLACE TO REST
Nelson said the key to the program’s success is having a space where officers can rest and cook a meal while on shift, the exact way firefighters maintain themselves on long shifts.
“If you’re going to demand someone stay on duty at the station for 48 hours, you have to be able to provide them a comfortable place to sit, a place to shower, a place to make dinner,” he said. “You can’t just expect that they’re going to sit in a regular office and make all that happen.”
Officers start their two-day shift at 9 a.m. Nelson said the outgoing shift at that point is usually out on the roads, monitoring school traffic and checking other areas. The incoming officer has time to do routine patrols during the day, as well as catch up on administrative paperwork. Nelson said the system has helped the department catch up quite a bit of paperwork that had fallen by the wayside over the years.
“The guys now have time,” he said. “They’re doing administrative things, following up on cases, little things that we hadn’t done because we didn’t have the manpower to do it.”
OFFICER HAPPINESS
One of the major changes to the restructuring is the ability for officers to patrol the community at various nontraditional times, something Nelson said comes from the freedom he trusts his officers with. Officers on shift are able to move around their patrols, which Nelson said keeps criminals on their toes, as they can’t predict when they’ll see an officer. As a result, he said crime figures for the city have dropped, and said the freedom in officer’s schedules helps instill a sense of departmental ownership.
“I think it’s kind of ridiculous to manage them and their time,” he said. “When I had a company in the private sector, I found that when you overmanage somebody they become much less productive. It’s huge, not just for the guys, but also for the community because they get way more bang for their buck.”
Over the past few decades, Nelson said various small departments have experimented with the concept, and said the concept is relatively widespread in Alaska. As the program has gained traction, he said he has been working with other departments in the region to show them how he has made it successful in Kittitas. Although the program has not only benefited the municipal budget and the coverage the department can provide to residents, Nelson said the kicker is seeing his officers happier, more rested, and driven to serve their community when they go on shift.
“When you have a guy that’s working night shift most of his career, is constantly on edge, and only has two days off, talk to any cop objectively and you’ll hear that that first day home is wasted because you’re trying to get your hormones and your stress back to a baseline,” he said. “What this schedule does for they guys is it gives them four days off. They can kill that whole first day on stress relief and getting back to normal and you still have time to have a normal life with your family.”
Kittitas Police Lieutenant Alan Parker said the innovative scheduling was one of the reasons he chose to leave his previous position in College Place to come work in Kittitas, despite taking a pay cut in order to do so. He said being able to work 10 days a month was too tempting to turn down.
“From a personal perspective, working two days on and four days off, you don’t have to take vacation time to take the kids camping or to go visit family in Walla Walla,” he said. “I’m fresh and ready to come back to work.”
Although he said being away from family for two nights is a drastic change on everyone in the household, he said the benefits of having more overall quality time with family makes it worth it, especially when the first day needs to be spent to decompress from the work week.
“Because we can sleep on shift and I’m not coming off a grave coming home, the downtime is less,” he said. “If I get home at 9 a.m. tomorrow, I can recharge by the time the kids are home from school, and then we’re a family again for four days.”