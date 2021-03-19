The residents of the city of Kittitas are fortunate to have a new smiling face patrolling their community.
For the first time in its history, the Kittitas Police has a fourth officer on the beat. Officer Brian DeFrang was sworn in on Jan. 13 and has been spending his time since then training with Officer Aaron Nelson and getting to know residents.
“I’m getting a lot of opportunities to do community policing,” DeFrang said. “I’m getting to know people’s faces and people’s names, which is really important to me.”
A second-generation police officer originally from Port Angeles, DeFrang started his career with the Snohomish County Sherriff’s Office and worked there for approximately 10 months on various details, including working within the small town of Darrington. He has roots in Kittitas County prior to moving here for his career, as he attended Central Washington University for aviation and information technology. His fiancée grew up in the Badger Pocket area, further cementing the family connection.
“Upon graduating, I realized that I didn’t want to sit behind a desk,” he said. “I followed my father’s footsteps and got hired in Snohomish County.”
After starting out in Darrington with the SCSO, DeFrang was assigned to patrol in the southern, more urbanized part of the county. After getting a taste of opposite worlds, he decided that he preferred working in a more rural setting. The opportunity to apply in Kittitas came up, and the rest is history.
“We’ve always liked the area,” he said. “We’re happy to be back.”
Kittitas Police Chief Chris Taylor said the addition of Officer DeFrang gives him more time to handle administrative work, as well as a presence on school grounds and in the office for walk ins. With two years under his belt at KPD, Officer Aaron Nelson worked with DeFrang on his field training after being hired.
“Hopefully, Officer Nelson will be moving up in the rank position soon so we can facilitate a little bit more when it comes to reserve officers as well,” Taylor said. “We’re constantly looking at growing and trying to beat the growth that will be presenting itself real soon here in Kittitas.”
Taylor said the department is looking into the future, with the anticipation that between 30 and 60 new homes could be built within the city over the next year or two, along with the construction of the Dollar General at the freeway interchange.
“It is growth, and I think that we’re the last major area to feel the impact of growth,” he said. “They’re starting to run out of room in Ellensburg.”
Taylor said he went into city budget planning last September with a budget request for a new officer, after talking with Officer Nelson about what the department needed most in the coming year.
“We’ve pretty much updated our agency to the point we are at,” he said. “We decided to plug in that fourth officer position and see what we could do budget wise. Let’s see how much it will cost and present it.”
Upon presenting the budget request, Taylor said the mayor and city clerk worked diligently to create the position within the city budget.
“We jumped right in there and we sold it,” he said. “We sold it because we need that coverage.”
With four officers, Taylor said the officers are able to cover more ground for more time during the day. He said the hiring of Officer DeFrang is especially important, because Officer Benito Chavez may be deployed to Washington D.C. as part of his National Guard service.
“The good thing is Officer DeFrang is at the point in his training where he can probably be out on his own now,” Taylor said. “He will probably be covering Chavez’s shift, and we’re still kind of back to having one officer on during the day.”
One of the benefits Taylor said DeFrang brings to the department is that he is what’s referred to as a lateral hire, in that he brings prior law enforcement experience to the table, despite being new in Kittitas. Officer Nelson was also a lateral hire, spending time with the Swinomish Tribal Police before his time in Kittitas.
“Coming from a fantastic agency like Snohomish County, Officer DeFrang has brought all of that experience to the table,” he said.
Taylor said DeFrang’s time in Darrington also helped prepare him for dealing with law enforcement in a rural setting.
“You’re still working with agriculture and farmers here,” he said. “This a small, local town. You’re not dealing with college and large city issues. You’re basically one-on-one out here and providing a significant impact on a daily basis.”
Officer DeFrang and his fiancée are starting to get comfortable in the valley, recently buying their first home and are busy planning their wedding for this summer. They look forward to enjoying the outdoor opportunities in the county, with DeFrang especially passionate about hunting and fishing.
“I’ve been out of out of aviation for a while, but I still have my pilot’s license,” he said. “That’s something I’m looking to get back into.”
Looking ahead towards the next year, DeFrang said he is excited to spend his first summer as an officer in Kittitas.
“I’m really excited just to continue to learn my job,” he said. “You get trained to a standard that you need to meet in order to be released on your own, but it’s a job that really takes at least five years to be able to say you know the job. I’m just going to focus on learning my job over the next few years, and I’m in a great place to learn.”