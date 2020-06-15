The onset of summer means more people are getting outside and enjoying the multitude of recreational opportunities in Kittitas County, but some areas simply aren’t appropriate for such activities, according to the Kittitas Reclamation District.
The Manastash Ridge trail system is one of the most visited hiking routes in the county, used by thousands of people every year. Anyone who has utilized the trails has been forced to cross a rudimentary bridge crossing the south branch canal managed by the Kittitas Reclamation District, and has most likely seen the warning signs outlining the safety hazards related to the waterway.
The KRD is currently working with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife and the Department of Natural Resources to come up with a solution that creates a safer crossing for hikers, while also educating people about what areas along the canal network are off limits for recreation.
One such area parallels the stretch of canal at the foot of Manastash Ridge. A service access trail running alongside the canal is frequented by recreators, and KRD Manager Urban Eberhart said these areas create a dangerous liability issue for the district. He explained that the district’s system includes 30 siphons, 11 tunnels, along with numerous grates, culverts and spillways laid out along hundreds of miles of canals and laterals, all of which create potential hazards for both humans and animals. He added that the water running through the canal system averages anywhere from one to 10 feet and tends to be extremely cold due to its source.
“Many of the KRD canals have very step and vertical banks, sometimes made from smooth concrete,” he said. “The flow in the canals is deceptively fast, and there are no obstructions in the waterway to slow it down or provide any visual clues as to how fast that water is moving.”
Because of the numerous safety hazards, Eberhart explained that only KRD employees, permit holders, officers and agents are authorized to access and use the easements and maintenance access points to the canal system.
“KRD canals, operation and maintenance roads are not for recreational use for anyone,” he said.
OFF-LIMITS
The easements and access points are also off-limits to adjacent landowners and KRD water customers. Eberhart said the access road that parallels the south branch canal along the foot of the ridge is one of the areas they encounter the most problems with trespassers, most likely due to the numbers of people who come to hike the ridge. That particular stretch of canal is dangerous in its own right, with numerous drop structures and fast-moving water.
“It’s not suited for people to safely be walking on it in that area,” he said.
Although the access road is and will remain off limits, Eberhart said the goal with the Manastash Ridge trailhead crossing point is to develop a safer alternative that doesn’t involve an unprotected crossing of the south branch canal.
“We need to collectively come up with a way to make that area safe,” he said. “It’s really dangerous, and it is a liability issue.”
Along with the safety hazards of the crossing itself, Eberhart said another issue involves recreators walking along the canal to connect to various trails in the system. He said there have been reports of dogs falling into the water and at least one incident where one dog drowned after venturing into the canal.
“I’ve heard reports of people going into the canal,” he said. “That is dangerous and a continual increase in the number of people that are doing that will increase the likelihood of something happening that is not good. Somebody getting injured or worse.”
As discussions get underway between the KRD and state agencies regarding a solution to the crossing, Eberhart said it will most likely involve a combination of fending, piping and signage. He also encouraged trail users to advocate politically to seek out funding to make the goal a reality.
“It’s all going to be very expensive,” he said. “We will need to collectively figure out how to come up with a significant funding source for making that area safe for everybody that is attempting to cross that canal.”