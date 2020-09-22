With the Kittitas School District returning to in-person education, school buses in the district have maintained coronavirus safety guidelines before and after the students’ day in class.
KSD Transportation Director Jerry Hunt said the fact that there are currently fewer than half the normal number of students taking the bus helps maintain these guidelines.
There are a few reasons for the low number of students taking the bus, such as fully online education and KSD encouraging families to drop their kids off at school and avoid taking the bus. However, the hybrid learning model is the biggest one. In order to follow social distancing guidelines, KSD is bringing in half its normal number of students in two days a week. The other half will attend two other days, with Friday alternating between groups.
The exception to this is students in grades K-2 who attend class every day.
Assigned seating is enforced on the buses, Hunt said, and there is enough room for one student per seat, although siblings do sit next to each other when possible.
“Friends can sit a small distance away from each other, and still talk among themselves, but we do enforce assigned seating on the bus,” Hunt said.
Masks are also required on the bus. If a student does not have one when they are picked up, the bus drivers will provide one. Hunt said they haven’t had any trouble with students not wearing masks or complaining that they have to wear one.
“Actually, the kids have been very cooperative so far with this entire program,” Hunt said. “They follow the rules as far as spacing and masking and everything.”
As of Sept. 18, the 2020-21 bus schedule has not been posted to the district website. Hunt said they hope to have it up before the end of next week, until then they are running a similar route to last year.