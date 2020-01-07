Improvements to buildings as well as upgrades for student safety are the main concerns in an upcoming Kittitas School District bond. In a bond election on Feb. 11, the district is seeking $1.16 per $1,000 of assessed property value, this translates to $13.2 million.
According to Superintendent Mike Nollan, this is good time to run the bond because the secondary school bond (currently $1 per $1,000 of assessed value) will expire in 2021. If the bond passes, the district has seven key aspects it wants changed or improved.
First, the district plans to demolish the current primary building which teaches grades K-2 and rebuild it as a part of the intermediate building (grades 3-5). This will combine all elementary level students under one roof.
Other demolitions include the old Kittitas High School and the bus garage. There will also be construction of a new maintenance and transportation facility.
Preservation of the Jim Johnson Memorial Gymnasium is something that is important to the district, which is why a new roof for the building is included.
New heating, ventilation and air conditioning is to be added to the intermediate and secondary buildings.
A concern of the district is the safety of its students. Installation of security upgrades such as more secure entryways is listed in the proposal.
Nollan said that if there is leftover money after these issues are completed, the district will improve and remodel its own district offices.
According to Nollan, this plan was developed by a community facilities committee last year.