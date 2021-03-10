The Kittitas School Board has selected its candidate for district superintendent.
The contracts are currently still being worked out, but if everything goes as planned the school board will hire and announce the new superintendent at its March 17 meeting.
School board chairman Mike Lowe said they first started looking for a new superintendent soon after Mike Nollan turned in his notice of resignation Dec. 16. Nollan will retire at the end of the school year to spend more time with his family.
The first steps taken by the district were to reach out to Educational Services District 105’s superintendent Kevin Chase, who helped KSD search for new candidates by hiring Jane Gutting. She helped develop advertising flyers to search for candidates. ESD 105 brought candidates to the KSD school board who narrowed the search down to three people.
These three candidates were Julia Price, an elementary principal from the Chewelah School District, Christopher Schumaker a junior/high school principal from the White Pass School District and Angela Von Essem, assistant superintendent for business, human resources and operations from West Valley School District in Yakima.
On Feb. 24, these candidates met with different people from the district, and then had a Zoom meeting where they answered questions from the community.
The board, teachers and district administration had the chance to meet with and ask questions of the three candidates in-person, meeting with each of them for about an hour. At the community meeting, the candidates were all asked the same question by the people, and would each answer it in his or her own words.
“The community part, they all answered the questions good. It was interesting to watch how they (the candidates) presented themselves,” Lowe said. “We heard a few comments after from the community. It was interesting to see how the candidates acted in a live situation and how they would answer these questions.”
Lowe said all the candidates were very qualified, and some had done better than others in some meetings, but worse in other areas. The day taught the board a lot about the candidates and after all the meetings, they had universally agreed on which one would be a good choice for the district.
“It (the meetings) did influence our decision,” Lowe said. “I’m not gonna say it influenced on who we picked, it influenced more on who we didn’t pick.”
The district wanted a superintendent who could work with the many groups in KSD, and who had a lot of knowledge and experience in schools. This candidate, who will likely be announced on March 17, will start the job July 1.