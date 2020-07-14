Kittitas School District officials hope to bring students back to the classroom in the fall, but there are no guarantees.
In a letter addressed to parents and caregivers, Superintendent Mike Nollan wrote having all students in school every day is the goal, but he’s not promising anything.
“I think it’s a possibility if things don’t get worse in our state, in our community and in our county,” Nollan said.
According to Nollan, KSD is examining to ensure it has enough space in its schools to follow the social distancing guidelines set by the state. There are about 620 students in the district, and Nollan said there are about 19-20 students per classroom, each classroom is an average of 900 square feet.
Assuming the classroom is a square, this would mean the classroom is 30 feet by 30 feet. To have 20 students in the room, six feet apart, students would need to be in a square five foot by five foot dot pattern, with students against the walls. This is in theory and ignoring how much space each student occupies.
Nothing would be able to go wrong with this method, as it leaves little room for error. Students would not be able to move in the classroom if they are to stay at a safe distance.
Surveys conducted by the Ellensburg School District show a majority of parents in the district prefer bringing students back full time. Students are allowed to transfer between ESD and KSD.
In order for KSD to maintain enough space to bring all students back, class sizes must be limited. Nollan said if large amounts of students start trying to transfer into the district, they will not be able to accept all of them, and would likely have to cap the max size of each class.
Nollan said the district is looking at all possible ways it can keep everyone safe. This means finding ways to disinfect the schools when necessary. It could take up to a day to disinfect the entire school.
According to Nollan, the district will know more about the feasibility of this plan in the next couple weeks. By early August, the district will announce what it is going to do.
The district is considering other options for returning to class in the fall as well. One would be a fully online method and the hybrid model of bringing students into class some days and having them online others.
The district is also making it possible for students to opt out of attending class in person if they and their families feel it is unsafe.
A committee has been formed to find and recommend the best solution to the school. The committee is made up of parents and caregivers.