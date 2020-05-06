With a class of 53 graduating students, Kittitas High School is going ahead with their graduation plans, albeit with some changes.
Students will drive to the ceremony with their family and wait in their vehicles until their names are called. At which point they will walk up and collect their diplomas.
Principal Heather Burfeind said the district is waiting for the “go ahead” from the county before they make these plans official, but she is confident they will be approved.
“I am pretty excited if we get to do what we would like to do,” Burfeind said. “I feel like it’s a good compromise to what the kids want and being able to abide by county regulations. The kids really want some type of physical graduation and this isn’t exactly what they want but it is a nice compromise and we still get to celebrate them.”
Burfeind said the district is considering a parade as a part of the celebration. The details of the parade are still being worked out, but it is likely it will take place before the rest of the ceremony. The large concern held by the district is that the parade would encourage people out into the street. This would violate social distancing guidelines and put people in unsafe situations, two things the district wants to avoid.
“We want to encourage people to follow the guidelines,” Burfeind said.
The ceremony will contain a slideshow of the seniors’ time in the Kittitas school district. This will be projected onto a screen on the football field. People will be able to watch the slideshow from their cars as if it were a drive-in movie.
As of now, graduation will be held the night of June 6.