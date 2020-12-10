This has been a very difficult year for students who have to manage online and in-person classes in the best scenarios thanks to the coronavirus pandemic. In a small school district like Kittitas, schools are doing what they can to provide support to these students when and if they need it.
Heather Burfeind, Principal at Kittitas Secondary School said they are providing academic, technological and mental health support to their students.
“We are very fortunate that we are small enough and we are able to work with students one-on-one,” Burfeind said. “What we are seeing is that when a student is failing, they are failing big time, they are failing more than one class.”
For academic support, the school allows students to come into class after school to work one-on-one with their teachers, even if that student doesn’t have an in-person class scheduled that day due to the hybrid learning model, which limits students to two days a week of in-class learning. Teachers are also providing classroom study halls after school.
“Last trimester we identified students who were struggling in their classes so that when they were here in-person, instead of going to lunch in the gym, they would come to the commons and we would work on getting them caught up,” Burfeind said.
For students in need of mental support, Kittitas Secondary School has partnered with Comprehensive Mental health to provide online counseling to students. Burfeind said students can talk with their school counselor, who will decide if the student is in need of further help from comprehensive.
This program is available for all students, whether or not they are doing well academically. However, Burfeind said it’s common that students who are struggling academically are also struggling mentally, and getting help could help them succeed with their studies.
Due to the current increase of COVID-19 cases across the state, KSD is allowing students taking hybrid classes to switch to fully online. Burfeind said a handful of students have already taken this offer, and she expects they will be rejoining the hybrid classes when case numbers go back down.
This flexibility is something that Burfeind believes is only possible due to the school’s small size. With under 300 students enrolled at the secondary school, and a quarter of them already taking fully online classes, it isn’t too difficult for a few more students to switch learning models.
With half of all class work being done online, technology support is something that most students need. Burfeind isn’t worried about students and staff having trouble understanding the online programs, as they have been using the system since the start of school in September. She said most of the issue the schools sees is a connectivity issue.
The district has provided all students with laptops and has set up WiFi hotspots around the community. If a student or teacher is having trouble connecting, Burfeind suggests they contact the district directly either through their teacher or at the main office.
“We really appreciate the support from the Kittitas community and the parents who are working hard to keep everyone at schools safe and keep our doors open,” Burfeind said.