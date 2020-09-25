KITTITAS — Jillian Provaznik thought about it for a minute, not necessarily undaunted by the complexity of the question.
She grew up with a smartphone, internet, Google, Twitter and other forms of social media. Her generation is somewhere in the alphabet that followed Gen X. But, she also grew up in a small-town environment where everyone knows everybody and the world isn’t all about her.
It’s with that upbringing that she and her fellow Kittitas kids at the Secondary School have decided it’s time to step up and help someone who had got it worse in this world we live in.
“I definitely think it’s my generation that’s going bring about the healing to what the country is going through right now. There are some of us that look around and say, ‘This is a mess,’ ” the Kittitas Associated Student Body executive president said. “We have to do something. It starts small, maybe with some petty job, but it starts now with what’s going on and that’s why we want to help the town of Malden rebuild.”
KITTITAS ASB
The Kittitas ASB is putting together a fundraising effort with all proceeds going to the town of Malden, which had 80 percent of its homes and buildings completely destroyed, including the fire station, post office, city hall and library, the Whitman County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
“The scale of this disaster really can’t be expressed in words,” Whitman County Sheriff Brett Myers said in a statement. “The fire was extinguished, but a community has been changed for a lifetime. I just hope we don’t find the fire took more than homes and buildings. I pray everyone got out in time.”
Even though Malden is down on the Palouse, about 35 miles south of Spokane, Provaznik said people helping people is how the world will return to normal one day.
PERSPECTIVE
“We’re very fortunate the fires didn’t hit where we are. We want to help another small school because we can’t even imagine what they’re going through,” she said. “Every single resource they had burned in the fire.
“It puts everything in perspective. Here we complain about things that don’t really matter. When things like this happen to other people, you just don’t know what’s like. Our ASB said, ‘Why don’t we be a little move selfless and help someone else out?’ ”
The ASB will be distributing collection boxes at local stores in both Kittitas and Ellensburg where people can throw spare change or a more substantial donation. The collection boxes will be at Winegar’s Coffee & Creamery, Palomino Salon, Daily Bread, Motel 6, Umpqua Bank in Ellensburg and at the 115 Shell Station in Kittitas.
FUNDRAISER OCT. 3
They will also be hosting a drive-through in front of the Kittitas Secondary School on Oct. 3 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. where students will be collecting donations from people as they drive through.
The goal is to raise $2,000 to $3,000 for the cause. It’s not exactly enough to change the world, but it does show support, ASB executive treasurer Kelby Tostensen said.
“I do believe it is important to help where we can,” she said. “There won’t be normal activities at our school. So, we decided it would be our best use of our time to help the needs of another small town. This is something we can do for somebody who’s house burned down, who’s school is destroyed or whatever.
“I think this is really important, for us to show support for someone else during these times.”
TIME TO STEP UP
ASB adviser Wendy Hudson said the collection will be sent to the Rosalia Lion’s Club, which is handling the relief fund.
We just want to make an impact and do what we can,” Hudson said. “The kid’s response was, ‘Yeah, we want to help were we can.’ I think that’s important.”