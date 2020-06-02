Red Cross reports say someone in the U.S. needs blood every two seconds, which needs to be constantly replenished and the Kittitas Valley Event Center will do its part on June 10 with a blood drive.
The blood drive will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Teanaway Hall at the Kittitas Valley Event Center.
“Kittitas Valley Event Center is committed to strengthening our community and helping meet hospital and patient needs through blood donations,” said KVEC Director Kady Porterfield,. “We’ve been feeling pretty sad for all our customers and community members that have had their events cancelled due to COVID-19. Hosting a blood drive is at least a way we can make use of these facilities and still do some good during this shut down time.”
Blood is a perishable product that can only come from volunteer blood donors. With someone in the U.S. needing blood every two seconds, blood products must be constantly replenished, according to the Red Cross.
“We urge community members and friends of the Event Center to donate blood and help ensure that patients in local hospitals have a supply of blood ready and waiting before an emergency occurs. Speaking from experience, there’s no better feeling than knowing that your blood donation may give someone a second chance at life.”
According to the Red Cross, donors with all blood types are needed, especially those with types O negative, A negative and B negative.
For more information or to schedule an appointment to donate, email kady.porterfield@co.kittitas.wa.us or sign up online at redcrossblood.org.