The Fair and Expositions industry is exploring its options on how to promote and continue safety protocols and has created an ambassador team to help make that happen.
Kittitas Valley Events Center director Kady Porterfield has been selected to serve on the International Association of Fairs and Expositions Ambassador Team along with Courtney Cox (Adams County Fair, Colorado), and Lonna Breshears (Western Idaho Fair) after a competitive selection process.
“The broad scope is to travel around and showcase what fairs across the country are doing,” Porterfield said. “I’ve always liked to go to fairgrounds just to see what they’re doing because it helps me see different ways to make our fairgrounds better.
“With this, I get to tell their stories and highlight ways to promote other fairs and share great ideas. Part of it is to grow a networking base and be able to benefit from other programming to make the industry stronger.”
Ambassadors will serve a two-year term and are eligible to serve three total terms. The team will add three additional members for the next two years to complete a nine-member ambassador team. Ambassadors will share their IAFE story, encouraging industry growth, and serving the fair industry in various capacities.
“We want to encourage younger generations understand how important the industry is,” Porterfield said. “Fairs are still so important. Fairs might be the only place some people are around farm animals. The fair industry is critical to the food supply.
“A lot of people don’t know what fairs can offer, so I think this is an opportunity to support our industry and help educate people understand how we need to keep moving forward.”
The International Association of Fairs and Expositions (IAFE), based in Springfield, Missouri, is a voluntary, nonprofit corporation, serving state, provincial, regional, and county agricultural fairs, shows, exhibitions, and expositions.
Its associate members include state and provincial associations of fairs, non-agricultural expositions and festivals, associations, corporations, and individuals engaged in providing products and services to its members, all of whom are interested in the improvement of fairs, shows, expositions, and allied fields.
“We are excited to announce the first ever prestigious IAFE Ambassador Team,” Member Services Coordinator Brittney Harper said.
“These ladies have great ideas on enhancing the IAFE and our industry. Possibilities are limitless and I know we will achieve great things in the coming year with their leadership skills and impressive track records.”