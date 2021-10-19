top story Kittitas Valley Fire and Rescue remains at full strength amidst vaccine requirement deadline By KARL HOLAPPA staff writer KarlHolappa Oct 19, 2021 5 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Kittitas Valley Fire and Rescue first responders will remain at full strength amidst the new state-mandated vaccine requirements that went into effect yesterday. FILE PHOTO Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Local first responders will remain at full strength as the date for state-mandated vaccine requirements has come and gone.Kittitas Valley Fire and Rescue is working to accommodate its employees both vaccinated and unvaccinated to ensure the community remains protected during emergencies and has made the decision to accommodate unvaccinated employees after review of their legal options under the mandate.“Our understanding of the governor’s proclamation as it relates to this is that it is up to the head of the agency,” KVFR Chief John Sinclair said of the arrangements. “That was clarified in some frequently-asked questions and answers we received from the Department of Health.” Sinclair said although some departments have chosen not to honor exemption requests, KVFR will be doing so for the approximately 20% of the employees who have requested them.“We have educated, we have advised, we have encouraged people to get vaccinated,” he said. “However, there are people with deeply held religious beliefs and medical issues, and they have submitted exemptions. We at this point are not losing any personnel to the best of our knowledge under the current situation.”In the case of the staff members who have been granted exemptions, Sinclair said they will have to adhere to stringent testing, masking, social distancing, and workplace disinfection procedures while on the clock.“We are putting out an accommodation pathway, which means for our career folks that aren’t vaccinated and are providers of service, they will have to wear a N-95 mask while they are at work both on call and at the station.”With some volunteers who have chosen not to get vaccinated and have not submitted an exemption, Sinclair said those individuals will be restructured to serve in a suppression-only role. “We had some EMT’s that didn’t wish to be vaccinated and they didn’t have deeply held religious views,” he said. “They will continue to keep their training up, but they will not respond as volunteers to emergency medical services calls, because they will be in suppression-only status, which means they will go to fires, but they will not go to EMS calls.”With all the restructuring and added protocol being put into place at the department amidst the new regulations, Sinclair said all the work is being done to ensure county residents continue to receive the response levels they have come to expect from the department.“We took as cautious of an approach as we could,” he said. “We are also trying to keep our personnel, because we think that’s in the community’s best interest.”Sinclair said the department made the decision to accommodate their employees because of the difficulty in hiring quality responders in the current work environment.“It is already a workforce that is difficult to get people into since COVID and the general community and societal negativity toward public safety,” he said. “There’s fewer people going into public safety, and that includes the fire service. We used to be able to run a test and there would literally be hundreds of people apply. We’re in a testing process where we now have tens of people apply, and that’s down significantly from where it was even five years ago. It’s not in the community’s best interest for us to lose any employees.”Although the department is in solid shape for now under the new restrictions, Sinclair said there is no way of knowing whether Olympia will hand down tighter or additional adjustments to the restrictions in the coming months.“I have no faith that we will not have further restrictions placed on us by the governor,” he said. “Every decision we have made has been in the best interest of the community.” Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save KarlHolappa Reporting for the DR since March 2018. Lover of campfires, black labs and good vibes. Proud Humboldt State alum! Follow KarlHolappa Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesEllensburg police make arrest in overdose death of Lauren LarsonNew EDA executive director has big plans for downtown EllensburgOct. 18 blotter: Large bee (feared to be a murder hornet) in portable toiletElection 2021: Candidates seek Ellensburg City Council seatsKittitas County Fair livestock sale sets recordOregon illegal pot grows: More calls to send National GuardLetter: Requesting local physicians do research on IvermectinMultiple events planned at the fairgrounds SaturdayWomen in Business: Choices, sacrifices involved in running a businessOct. 13 blotter: Feces and note left in mailbox Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter