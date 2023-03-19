Kittitas Valley Fire & Rescue to conduct live-fire training burn Daily Record Staff Mar 19, 2023 Mar 19, 2023 Updated 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Kittitas Valley Fire & Rescue will conduct a live-fire training burn from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, March 22.The burn will take place at 7412 Number 6 Road.The purpose is to provide a “realistic setting for our firefighters,” the agency said in a press release.Community members are advised that they may see smoke in the area, KVFR said. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Physics Medicine Telecommunications Education Ethics Sports Trending Now HopeSource opens Pine Place Apartments to help unhoused young adults Hoop dreams — KC Wildcats take second at 10th Washington State Middle School Basketball Championships Crown of Sonnets poetry reading honors eight Kittitas Valley women CWU ROUNDUP: Chandler, Maier, men's 4x400 team win GNAC indoor Track and Field championships Ellensburg girls' basketball celebrates second state championship Latest e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left. Local BizCards Snow River Equipment Middle Path Acupuncture - Rand Brookside Crematory Marguerite Marrs Jill Gunderson CW Barbershop 01 Middle Path Acupuncture - Jeff Kelleher Ford Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Shaw's Furniture Sadie Thayer KCHM KVH Pharmacy KVH Family Medicine Jim's Glass Knudson Hardware KVH Rehabilitation Wise Automotive CW Barbershop 02 KVH Surgical KVH Women's Health KVH Workplace Health Julie Virden Grebb, Etc. CPAs JaKe's Custom tinting KVH Primary Care Cara Marrs KVH Medical Specialties KVH Dermatology KVH Hospice KVH Urgent Care CareNet Ellensburg Newsletter Signup Sign up today, or manage your subscriptions, to one of our great newsletters: Breaking News Daily Headlines and much more! Get your e-Newsletters