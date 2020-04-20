When it comes to providing care to both rural and vulnerable populations, local medical care providers are working to utilize innovative, yet relatively simple techniques to reach their patients during the coronavirus pandemic.
Kittitas Valley Healthcare has begun to utilize telehealth as a medium to treat patients who don’t require physical contact during appointments. The service is being extended across all KVH’s nine clinics and utilizes a special HIPAA-compliant Zoom teleconferencing platform that employs enhanced security measures protecting patient-provider interaction.
According to KVH Chief of Clinical Operations Carrie Barr, the service has been utilized over 700 times since its launch on March 23 and has seen a particularly high usage rate within the internal medicine clinic.
“To me that was shocking, only because we’ve always been told that our geriatric population wouldn’t necessarily embrace technology,” she said. “Yet when faced with this pandemic and these patients being at high risk, they’re willing to stay home and figure it out. There’s been some challenges, but nonetheless I think they’ve embraced it.”
KVH Cle Elum Family Medicine Dr. Andrew Thomas said the option is open for any needs that patients find themselves requiring consultation for. While general interviews and medical history backgrounds are easy to attain over the service, Thomas said there are obviously some services that are difficult to provide virtually.
“The most notable of which is a detailed physical exam,” he said. “It’s hard to put our hands on patients, but if we can ask a patient to replicate something I might do for a physical exam in front of the camera, I can often even get an idea of what types of physical exam findings I would be able to identify if we were in person.”
Despite some of the limitations, Thomas said he has found the service to work for a relative broad range of offerings for the time being. Some procedures such as contraceptives and vasectomies will be rescheduled for in-person visits due to obvious reasons.
“Of course, that can’t be done through telemedicine,” he said.
KVH Internal Medicine Dr. Jamin Feng said the interview portion is an integral component of a physical exam and being able to conduct it via telehealth can help providers see any red flags in a patient’s health.
“If we do identify a person who we see through telehealth where the physical exam is too important not to do, then we actually bring them in,” he said. “It’s not like they’re confined to not being examined. It’s only if it’s not going to change our initial plans.”
Feng said his support staff has been crucial in helping patients navigate any technical challenges related to the service. A staff member will guide patients through the initial connection to ensure they are confident with using the platform.
“It’s surprising how well that 30-second guiding is making all the difference in the world,” he said.
AT-HOME CONDITIONS
Another benefit Feng said the telehealth visits provide is the ability to see the at-home conditions of the patient. This provides some of the aspects of a traditional home visit, albeit in a virtual sense.
“We’d still prefer if they were here in the office, but it does tell us more about them that we unfortunately in this era have not had the ability to do a home visit on everyone, even though we do the occasional home visit,” he said. “We’ve been able to see the environment they live, and that’s been very helpful.”
From his office in Cle Elum, Thomas said he has also seen a high level of engagement from his older patients, meeting and sometimes surpassing that of the younger demographic.
“I think part of that is the realization that they’re at an elevated risk for this particular infection,” he said. “But I also think that the folks in Upper County in general tend to be a little closer to retirement age. We do have a significant retirement population and that’s actually led to increased enthusiasm I think in utilization of telehealth.”
Although there are patients in the older demographic who both prefer and require in-person visits for their medical needs, Thomas said he hasn’t seen significant barriers in using the platform. He said reduced bandwidth and other technology-based issues seen in rural areas of Upper County haven’t proven to be a major deterrent, with the limited exception of those residents who rely on landline phone service.
“Our goal throughout this entire pandemic response is to be flexible and to address the needs of our patients,” he said. “We’re using telehealth where that’s appropriate. We’re doing virtual check-ins via telephones where that’s appropriate. We’re also utilizing services like drive-up immunizations for people who don’t want to come into the clinic and potentially expose themselves to other sick people. I think everybody in Upper County has expressed incredible enthusiasm for the flexibility KVH offers in regard to the way that they access their care.”
Although KVH doesn’t currently have plans to continue to utilize the service once the pandemic has subsided, Feng said he sees benefits from the experience that some of his older patients can transfer to other parts of their lives in the future.
“I think they’ll feel more confident to connect with their friends and other people,” he said. “There’s some elderly people who have never used a computer screen to interact like this before, so they’re just learning for the first time. I think they’re going to gain from that in terms of not feeling so intimidated by that initial threshold.”
Although he feels like the use of telehealth-based technology serves a valid purpose especially during the pandemic, Thomas said he and other providers like Feng are eager to be able to see their patients the old-fashioned way.
“At the end of the day, we as providers definitely value that close physical relationship with our patients,” he said. “I think it’s hard to communicate a smile and a sense of genuine interest over telehealth as well as we can in person.”