A community resource dedicated to helping county residents navigate the turbulent waters of the pandemic will cease to exist for the time being.
According to a Thursday press release from Kittitas Valley Healthcare, the COVID testing clinic will close effective Friday, Jan. 28. The release said the closure is due to sudden and extreme supply chain shortages.
“This was incredibly abrupt,” KVH CEO Julie Petersen said of the situation. “We’ve really prided ourselves on our messaging throughout this COVID venture, and surprising our community like has never been part of the plan.”
RAPID DETERIORATION
Since its beginning at the onset of the pandemic, the release said the clinic has provided over 44,000 PCR tests to patients free of charge. KVH Chief Public Relations Officer Michele Wurl said the clinic had been providing approximately 700 tests per week over the last six months.
Around the second week of January, Petersen said her team began to hear about incidences of large hospital systems on the West Side making the difficult decision to close their testing sites due to a lack of testing supplies.
“We send out most of the tests that we do, certainly the tests for the general public, to a reference lab,” she said. “Proactively, our lab staff started getting a hold of our reference lab and asking about the supply situation.”
At the time KVH lab staff reached out in mid-January, Petersen said the situation was still stable regarding procuring supplies.
“They were fine,” she said. “Up until that point, we’ve been able to get all the supplies we needed. The only issue we had with the reference lab was if they got extremely busy, the turnaround times were extended. It was never a question of supplies.”
Last week, Petersen said the situation began to deteriorate, saying the hospital’s understanding is that as larger medical systems who conducted testing within their own labs experienced supply shortages, they began utilizing reference labs like the one used by KVH.
On Tuesday evening, Petersen said the hospital received a notice from their reference lab that KVH would be put on an allocation of 100 PCR tests per week. After a Wednesday inventory, it was determined the hospital has 400 tests on hand.
“We were able to get a couple of thousand from our reference lab, but only because they’re just about to expire,” Petersen said. “We’re working with those right now, but very soon we’re going to have to throw those out. We checked to see if there was any opportunity we could use those past their expiration date since we’re in an emergency situation, and there is not.”
Petersen said the plan is to continue to use those tests until they expire, retaining the 400 they have in their inventory, and said lab staff are working to advocate an increase in the allocation from 100 tests a week to 500.
“At 100 a week, that’s not enough to take care of all of our hospital needs,” she said.
MOVING FORWARD CAREFULLY
While the hospital continues to work with the extremely limited number of tests provided on their weekly allocation, Petersen said hard decisions have been made as to how those tests will be used. Along with the closure of the COVID clinic, she said inventory is being preserved in order to take care of both hospital patients and employees.
“We have to be able to test our own employees who have been exposed so that we can keep them on the floor and in the workforce,” she said.
According to Petersen, approximately 40 tests are being administered daily in the hospital for patients who are admitted or are having procedures. As the tests conducted in the hospital are PCR tests which require the use of a reference lab, Petersen said she feels there is a public perception that a glut of rapid antigen tests are available to ease the situation.
“We’ve begun ordering those from every government source out there, for rural health clinics, for hospitals,” she said. “We’ve been on backorder and have not seen one since September 2021. If those are supposed to fill this gap, those haven’t shown up yet. We’re really struggling right now.”
LOOKING TOWARD THE FUTURE
Petersen said it is too soon to know whether the COVID clinic will reopen, noting that there are so many factors that could influence that decision. One major factor is how much the newly available free home-based rapid testing will impact the need for community-based testing in the coming months. Regardless of that outcome, when PCR testing equipment becomes readily available again, Petersen said the hospital will meet with community partners to assess the potential need of the clinic.
“That will continue to be our question as long as we’re dealing with COVID,” she said. “If we have to pop -up a testing clinic again, that’s exactly what we’ll do. If it’s the travel testing people need, we’ll find a way to do that. My impression is that this whole testing environment is going to change so much over the next 90 days or so the antigen tests coming out and omicron cooling off, but we’ll do whatever the community needs us to do once the supplies are available again.”
While the hospital deals with the supply shortage, the hospital release said patients who have already been tested will be contacted by staff members with their results, which will also be available on the KVH patient portal. Those who have tested positive via a home test do not need to verify the result through a PCR test and should follow the Washington State Department of Health guidelines on self-isolation, with the same guidance applying to those who suspect they have been exposed to someone with COVID, as well as those who are feeling mild symptoms.
“Patient care is continuing,” Wurl said of the mission forward. “People that are having medical issues and are having to seek medical care, whether they think it’s COVID, the flu, pneumonia, whatever it may be. That is continuing, and that is why we need to preserve this supply for the patients that are coming in.”
Wurl said she understands it is difficult for people to make the transition from the mindset of getting tested as soon as they think they have symptoms.
“Positivity rates are now between 40 and 50%,” she said. “You can pretty much assume that if you’ve got something going on, follow the standard rules. If you’re sick, stay away from others, isolate, treat the symptoms. If you’re concerned about your health, contact your provider. Medical care is still available.”